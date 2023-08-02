Hoda Kotb Reveals How Her Daughter Hope, 4, Inspired 'Today' Star's Upcoming Children's Book After Little Girl's Health Scare

Inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes — at least that's what Hoda Kotb discovered when brainstorming ideas for her upcoming children's book Hope Is A Rainbow, set for release on March 5, 2024.

On the Wednesday, August 2, broadcast of Today, Kotb announced the release of her latest children's novel, crediting its inspiration to her youngest daughter, Hope, 4, who "will always give away her last blueberry," as she wrote in the book's dedication message.