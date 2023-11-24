OK Magazine
15 Craziest Demands That Actors Included in Their Contracts — From New Underwear to More Time Off

craziest actors demands in hollywood
Source: MEGA
Nov. 24 2023

Barbra Streisand Only Uses a Specific Kind of Toilet Paper

barbra streisand only uses a specific toilet paper
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand has been successful both in her music and acting industries.

Barbra Streisand applies one rule in the clauses of her TV and film projects: the bathrooms she uses should have peach-colored toilet paper. According to the Daily Mail, her contract has that clause so the toilet paper can match her complexion.

There should also be rose petals in the toilet bowl and peach-colored designer towels.

Article continues below advertisement

Eddie Murphy Demanded Underwear Every Day

eddie murphy demanded an underwear every day
Source: MEGA

The new 'Candy Cane Lane' trailer has since been released, marking Eddie Murphy's first holiday movie.

In all his films, Eddie Murphy makes sure that he only uses all items once — from socks to underwear. He reportedly throws them away before enjoying brand-new sets the next day of the filming.

Gary Busey Did Not Want to Do a Scene in Heaven

gary busey did not want to do a scene in heaven
Source: MEGA

He was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in Malibu in September.

While starring in the 2003 film Quigley, Gary Busey suddenly demanded to not film the heaven scene. He worked on the flick years after his involvement in a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1988.

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, he revealed that he found himself in heaven surrounded by angels and balls of light. So, when he saw the set, Busey reportedly refused to be in the scene.

"They were three days behind at this point. But Busey said, 'It's nothing like this. I've been to heaven and it doesn't look like this. That sofa's all wrong. That mirror is ridiculous. They don't even have mirrors!'" his costar Curtis Armstrong said.

Busey spent hours arguing with the director and production team regarding the set's design until things got physical.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney Set Demands for His 'Downtime'

george clooney set demands for his downtime
Source: MEGA

He has been married to Amal Clooney since 2014.

Before working on the film Gravity, George Clooney presented his lavish demands from the creators to have tranquil moments during his time off. Per reports, he received a custom-made beach hut built on the set so he could relax during breaks.

"Because he's such a big star he can request pretty much whatever he wants and he usually gets it," an unnamed insider said. "Scene builders can build anything on a film set – and that goes for facilities for the actors too. It's quite a sight."

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Nicholson's 'Batman' Contract Gave Him More Time Off

jack nicholsons batman contract gave him more time off
Source: MEGA

He has not been part of any films for years, though he never announced his retirement.

Watching the Los Angeles Lakers games was so important to Jack Nicholson that he included in his Batman contract.

During his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Michael Keaton reacted to Nicholson's obsession with the sport, which he witnessed while filming the flick.

"I'd be standing there in a rubber suit watching Lakers games in his dressing room," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Julianna Margulies Had to Wear an Expensive Wig

julianna margulies wore worth of wig
Source: MEGA

Julianna Margulies is known for appearing in 'The Good Wife.'

Julianna Margulies scored the role of Alicia Florrick on the hit series The Good Wife. Despite the good news, she was surprised when she learned that her character had straight hair.

Instead of straightening her mane, she suggested that she wear wigs to hide her naturally curly locks. The production team created wigs for her using real human hair, which cost $10,000 each.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Timberlake Dealt With His OCD and Germaphobia

justin timberlake dealt with his ocd and germaphobia
Source: MEGA

He recently reunited with *NSYNC to promote the new 'Trolls' movie.

While it remains unknown what movie Justin Timberlake was working on at that time, he surprised everyone when reports swirled that he requested to have an entire floor dedicated to just him. His germaphobia also came into play while staying at the Windsor Court Hotel, as he reportedly told the staff to clean his doorknobs every two hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton Made Her Cameo More Memorable

paris hilton made her cameo more memorable
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton portrayed herself in the film.

Will Smith

When Paris Hilton was tapped to appear in a cameo role in The Other Guys, the socialite added a three-page demand to her contract. One of the items included giving her live lobsters and a bottle of Grey Goose vodka, which she planned to consume in just one day of her appearance on the set.

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Latifah Established a No-Death Clause

queen latifah established a no death clause
Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah also dabbles in music.

Queen Latifah got so tired of seeing her characters getting killed off in her early movies that she added a "no death clause" in her next films. In her interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed she assures her character cannot die in any movies again so she can do sequels if needed.

"I was like, 'No more dying. No more getting shot up by 300 bullets in this car,'" she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Roger Moore Wanted to Smoke Non-Stop!

roger moore wanted to smoke non stop
Source: MEGA

He became the third actor to play the titular role of James Bond.

Roger Moore played James Bond's character in seven installments, and he included in the contracts that he should have unlimited Montecristo cigarettes. In one of the productions, his unhealthy demand's bill hit nearly $4,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson Revealed His Ideal Work-Life Balance Situation

samuel l jackson revealed his ideal work life balance
Source: MEGA

Samuel L. Jackson voiced street cat Vic in the upcoming 'The Garfield Movie.'

Samuel L. Jackson added a clause in his contract that would allow him to play golf twice a week. In one of his interviews, he explained that he loves the sport because it is the "perfect game" for an only child like him.

"Team sports people tend to blame you or somebody else, it's always somebody else's fault that you didn't do this or you didn't do that," he continued. "But with this game, you get responsibility for everything you do bad, and you get all the credit for everything you do well."

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Fast' Franchise's Actors Wanted 'Equal Pain'

the fast franchises actors wanted equal pain
Source: MEGA

The franchise is set to release 'Fast X Part 2' in April 2025.

Fast & Furious actors Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and John Cena agreed to have a similar contract clause, and they called it "equal pain." It allows them to sustain the same amount of pain as each other since the movie franchise has a lot of fighting scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise Disapproved of Merch Based on His Characters

tom cruise disapproved of merch based on his characters
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise sparked rumors that he would be leaving the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise after the eighth film.

In all his movies, Tom Cruise adds one clause to prevent everyone from using his or the characters' likenesses for video games or toys. It explains why there is no official Mission: Impossible merch in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Uma Thurman Wanted Dressing Facilities

uma thurman wanted dressing facilities
Source: MEGA

She was previously married to Ethan Hawke.

Uma Thurman offered a list of demands when she was tapped to star in the film Eloise in Paris. Among her wishes included exclusive and massive dressing facilities for herself.

However, none of the items on the clause ever happened due to a breach of contract dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Smith Unveiled His Demand Before Filming 'Men in Black 3'

will smith unveiled his demand before men in black filming
Source: MEGA

Rumors that he slept with Duane Martin recently surfaced.

The success of the Men in Black franchise pushed Will Smith to have diva-like demand from the creators, especially when it was something that would help make the film even bigger.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked for "a double-decker $2 million trailer" where he could stay while filming Men in Black 3, although the location was only a few blocks from his apartment. The trailer reportedly had bedrooms, bathrooms and a private movie theater.

