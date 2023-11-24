15 Craziest Demands That Actors Included in Their Contracts — From New Underwear to More Time Off
Barbra Streisand Only Uses a Specific Kind of Toilet Paper
Barbra Streisand applies one rule in the clauses of her TV and film projects: the bathrooms she uses should have peach-colored toilet paper. According to the Daily Mail, her contract has that clause so the toilet paper can match her complexion.
There should also be rose petals in the toilet bowl and peach-colored designer towels.
Eddie Murphy Demanded Underwear Every Day
In all his films, Eddie Murphy makes sure that he only uses all items once — from socks to underwear. He reportedly throws them away before enjoying brand-new sets the next day of the filming.
Gary Busey Did Not Want to Do a Scene in Heaven
While starring in the 2003 film Quigley, Gary Busey suddenly demanded to not film the heaven scene. He worked on the flick years after his involvement in a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1988.
In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, he revealed that he found himself in heaven surrounded by angels and balls of light. So, when he saw the set, Busey reportedly refused to be in the scene.
"They were three days behind at this point. But Busey said, 'It's nothing like this. I've been to heaven and it doesn't look like this. That sofa's all wrong. That mirror is ridiculous. They don't even have mirrors!'" his costar Curtis Armstrong said.
Busey spent hours arguing with the director and production team regarding the set's design until things got physical.
George Clooney Set Demands for His 'Downtime'
Before working on the film Gravity, George Clooney presented his lavish demands from the creators to have tranquil moments during his time off. Per reports, he received a custom-made beach hut built on the set so he could relax during breaks.
"Because he's such a big star he can request pretty much whatever he wants and he usually gets it," an unnamed insider said. "Scene builders can build anything on a film set – and that goes for facilities for the actors too. It's quite a sight."
Jack Nicholson's 'Batman' Contract Gave Him More Time Off
Watching the Los Angeles Lakers games was so important to Jack Nicholson that he included in his Batman contract.
During his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Michael Keaton reacted to Nicholson's obsession with the sport, which he witnessed while filming the flick.
"I'd be standing there in a rubber suit watching Lakers games in his dressing room," he said.
Julianna Margulies Had to Wear an Expensive Wig
Julianna Margulies scored the role of Alicia Florrick on the hit series The Good Wife. Despite the good news, she was surprised when she learned that her character had straight hair.
Instead of straightening her mane, she suggested that she wear wigs to hide her naturally curly locks. The production team created wigs for her using real human hair, which cost $10,000 each.
Justin Timberlake Dealt With His OCD and Germaphobia
While it remains unknown what movie Justin Timberlake was working on at that time, he surprised everyone when reports swirled that he requested to have an entire floor dedicated to just him. His germaphobia also came into play while staying at the Windsor Court Hotel, as he reportedly told the staff to clean his doorknobs every two hours.
Paris Hilton Made Her Cameo More Memorable
When Paris Hilton was tapped to appear in a cameo role in The Other Guys, the socialite added a three-page demand to her contract. One of the items included giving her live lobsters and a bottle of Grey Goose vodka, which she planned to consume in just one day of her appearance on the set.
Queen Latifah Established a No-Death Clause
Queen Latifah got so tired of seeing her characters getting killed off in her early movies that she added a "no death clause" in her next films. In her interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed she assures her character cannot die in any movies again so she can do sequels if needed.
"I was like, 'No more dying. No more getting shot up by 300 bullets in this car,'" she continued.
Roger Moore Wanted to Smoke Non-Stop!
Roger Moore played James Bond's character in seven installments, and he included in the contracts that he should have unlimited Montecristo cigarettes. In one of the productions, his unhealthy demand's bill hit nearly $4,000.
Samuel L. Jackson Revealed His Ideal Work-Life Balance Situation
Samuel L. Jackson added a clause in his contract that would allow him to play golf twice a week. In one of his interviews, he explained that he loves the sport because it is the "perfect game" for an only child like him.
"Team sports people tend to blame you or somebody else, it's always somebody else's fault that you didn't do this or you didn't do that," he continued. "But with this game, you get responsibility for everything you do bad, and you get all the credit for everything you do well."
The 'Fast' Franchise's Actors Wanted 'Equal Pain'
Fast & Furious actors Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and John Cena agreed to have a similar contract clause, and they called it "equal pain." It allows them to sustain the same amount of pain as each other since the movie franchise has a lot of fighting scenes.
Tom Cruise Disapproved of Merch Based on His Characters
In all his movies, Tom Cruise adds one clause to prevent everyone from using his or the characters' likenesses for video games or toys. It explains why there is no official Mission: Impossible merch in the world.
Uma Thurman Wanted Dressing Facilities
Uma Thurman offered a list of demands when she was tapped to star in the film Eloise in Paris. Among her wishes included exclusive and massive dressing facilities for herself.
However, none of the items on the clause ever happened due to a breach of contract dispute.
Will Smith Unveiled His Demand Before Filming 'Men in Black 3'
The success of the Men in Black franchise pushed Will Smith to have diva-like demand from the creators, especially when it was something that would help make the film even bigger.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked for "a double-decker $2 million trailer" where he could stay while filming Men in Black 3, although the location was only a few blocks from his apartment. The trailer reportedly had bedrooms, bathrooms and a private movie theater.