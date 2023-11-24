15 Craziest Demands That Actors Included in Their Contracts — From New Underwear to More Time Off

While starring in the 2003 film Quigley, Gary Busey suddenly demanded to not film the heaven scene. He worked on the flick years after his involvement in a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1988.

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, he revealed that he found himself in heaven surrounded by angels and balls of light. So, when he saw the set, Busey reportedly refused to be in the scene.

"They were three days behind at this point. But Busey said, 'It's nothing like this. I've been to heaven and it doesn't look like this. That sofa's all wrong. That mirror is ridiculous. They don't even have mirrors!'" his costar Curtis Armstrong said.

Busey spent hours arguing with the director and production team regarding the set's design until things got physical.