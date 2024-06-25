Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock, 49, Found Dead at Home
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of Crazy Town, has died at 49 years old.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website, Shellshock — whose birth name was Seth Binzer — died at his residence on Monday, June 24. A cause has not yet been revealed.
After the news was revealed, people took to social media to share their thoughts about the late star.
"Rest in power, Shifty. Addiction is f------- up. I was really hoping sobriety was going to turn things around for you," one person wrote, while another said, "RIP old friend... remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you... sending love to your family."
"This absolutely broke my heart.. God d--- it Seth why..... you've been in my life since we were kids.. d---, you just broke a lot of hearts.. rest in peace old friend love you," a third person added.
Shellshock's last Instagram post showed a person wearing all black among a sea of people in white.
"To the ones who stay even when I try my hardest to scare the away," he captioned the post.
The singer, who was most known for the band's hit song "Butterfly," rose to fame in the early 2000s.
The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two non-consecutive weeks and became the band’s biggest hit.
After Crazy Town's second album, Darkhouse, was released in 2002, the band split up, and Shellshock pursued a solo career. He went on to collaborate with Paul Oakenfold on his 2002 hit "Starry Eyed Surprise."
Shellshock released his first solo album, Happy Love Sick, in 2004.
Shellshock had been open about his struggles with addiction, and he appeared on VH1's Celebrity Rehab, in addition to Sober House. In 2012, he went to the hospital after losing consciousness, leading him to fall into a coma before making a full recovery.
"I would like to sincerely apologize to the parties involved ... I feel very bad for those who I have offended and those who have endured this situation," Shellshock previously said after he was sentenced to three years probation in 2012 for battery and possession of crack cocaine.
He was most recently arrested for a DUI in 2022.