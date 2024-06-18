Justin Timberlake Was Hiding 'Massive Alcohol Problem' for Years Before DWI Arrest, Claims Insider

"Everyone knows. He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years," the source spilled to a news outlet.

However, the insider alleged nothing was really done to help him curb his bad habits, as "everyone around him have been enablers."

"It’s a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it’s apparent, yet they’ve pushed this tour on him, and he’s been a very dark place," the source continued, referring to the 43-year-old's current world tour, which kicked off at the end of April.