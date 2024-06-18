Justin Timberlake Was Hiding 'Massive Alcohol Problem' for Years Before DWI Arrest, Claims Insider
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest may not have come as a total shock to those who know him best.
According to an insider, the singer has struggled with excessive drinking for a while, something that's "not a secret" to his inner circle.
"Everyone knows. He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years," the source spilled to a news outlet.
However, the insider alleged nothing was really done to help him curb his bad habits, as "everyone around him have been enablers."
"It’s a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it’s apparent, yet they’ve pushed this tour on him, and he’s been a very dark place," the source continued, referring to the 43-year-old's current world tour, which kicked off at the end of April.
On the other hand, a second insider rebutted those claims, insisting the dad-of-two "has never been better."
"He’s in great shape. His tour is sold out. He’s in a good space," they added.
As OK! reported, Timberlake got into his car on the night of Monday, June 17, after a dinner with friends, but he was soon pulled over after swerving in his lane and running through a stop sign.
The *NSYNC alum agreed to take a field sobriety test but refused to do a breathalyzer test.
The next day, the star appeared in court in handcuffs alongside his lawyer, though the cuffs were removed after the arraignment, where he was charged with a DWI and two driving citations.
"He did seem a bit upset," a separate source noted. "[Wife] Jessica [Biel] was not with him."
Timberlake is due in court again on July 26.
- Justin Timberlake 'Refused' to Take Breathalyzer Test From Cop Who Didn't 'Recognize' Pop Star Before He Was Charged With DWI
- Justin Timberlake Arrested After Driving While Intoxicated in the Hamptons
- Britney Spears Dances to 'Nasty Version' of Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake's Song After Heated Feud: Watch
Biel, 42, was seen filming scenes for The Better Sister with Elizabeth Banks in NYC hours before her husband's arrest.
It was just one day earlier that the "Mirrors" crooner marked Father's Day on Instagram by posting photos with their two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, whom Timberlake called "my 2 greatest gifts."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," he gushed. "I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way."
"I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose," Timberlake added. "Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open. ⛳️Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!"