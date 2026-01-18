'Cringe' Lara Trump Dances With Egyptian Singer Mohamed Ramadan in 'Embarrassing' New Music Video: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Lara Trump got jiggy with it alongside an unexpected friend — Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan. The wife of Eric Trump, 43, was seen dancing wildly in a clip with the Middle Eastern celeb, 37, as the duo filmed a music video for their new song, "Sah-Sah."

What’s Lara Trump doing?

pic.twitter.com/Z6VozgHXMY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 17, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X Lara Trump and Mohammed Ramadan danced together in a new music video.

The track hits the music airwaves on January 23, with the video actually being shot in September 2025. However, the clip has gone viral online in recent days, with viewers flinching at the awkward dancing. The video showed Mohammed and Lara moving and grooving in front of cameras while in a mansion. She donned a blue and black snakeskin-print cocktail dress and strappy heels while the rapper wore a black tank top, baggy pants and dark sunglasses. The two twirled and swirled around a chair together as the song played in the background.

Mohammed Ramadan and Lara Trump Are Working Together on a New Song

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X Lara Trump and Mohammed Ramadan's new song drops on January 23.

Lara's dancing skills were also mocked, with one X user noting: "The whole family is cringe." "Is she having some kind of seizure?" someone asked. "Embarrassing herself as usual." Another person chuckled that Lara made "a fool of herself."

Lara Trump Has Tried Her Hand at Music in Recent Years

Source: @mr1/Instagram Mohammed Ramadan shared birthday wishes for Lara Trump last year.

"Attempting to dance & look cool. Failing miserably," someone else chimed in. "So Lara can neither sing nor dance. What is it she can do?" "Cringe! I feel this whole look/dance and music is reminiscent of 2012… dos anyone want to tell her??" one penned. While many fans may be surprised by Lara's unconventional music career trajectory, her singing history actually runs quite deep. She actually sang a cover of late rock star Tom Petty's hit "I Won't Back Down" in 2023 — but fans widely mocked it. The song debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart at the time.

Source: MEGA Lara Trump has dabbled in the music industry in recent years.