OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
lara trump
Politics

'Cringe' Lara Trump Dances With Egyptian Singer Mohamed Ramadan in 'Embarrassing' New Music Video: Watch

image and split of lara trump and mohammed ramadan
Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X@mr1/Instagram

Lara Trump was mocked for dancing alongside Egyptian superstar Mohammed Ramadan in a new video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 18 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Lara Trump got jiggy with it alongside an unexpected friend — Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan.

The wife of Eric Trump, 43, was seen dancing wildly in a clip with the Middle Eastern celeb, 37, as the duo filmed a music video for their new song, "Sah-Sah."

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

Lara Trump and Mohammed Ramadan danced together in a new music video.

The track hits the music airwaves on January 23, with the video actually being shot in September 2025. However, the clip has gone viral online in recent days, with viewers flinching at the awkward dancing.

The video showed Mohammed and Lara moving and grooving in front of cameras while in a mansion. She donned a blue and black snakeskin-print cocktail dress and strappy heels while the rapper wore a black tank top, baggy pants and dark sunglasses. The two twirled and swirled around a chair together as the song played in the background.

Mohammed Ramadan and Lara Trump Are Working Together on a New Song

image of of lara trump and mohammed ramadan
Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

Lara Trump and Mohammed Ramadan's new song drops on January 23.

Lara's dancing skills were also mocked, with one X user noting: "The whole family is cringe."

"Is she having some kind of seizure?" someone asked. "Embarrassing herself as usual."

Another person chuckled that Lara made "a fool of herself."

MORE ON:
lara trump

Lara Trump Has Tried Her Hand at Music in Recent Years

of lara trump and mohammed ramadan
Source: @mr1/Instagram

Mohammed Ramadan shared birthday wishes for Lara Trump last year.

"Attempting to dance & look cool. Failing miserably," someone else chimed in. "So Lara can neither sing nor dance. What is it she can do?"

"Cringe! I feel this whole look/dance and music is reminiscent of 2012… dos anyone want to tell her??" one penned.

While many fans may be surprised by Lara's unconventional music career trajectory, her singing history actually runs quite deep. She actually sang a cover of late rock star Tom Petty's hit "I Won't Back Down" in 2023 — but fans widely mocked it. The song debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart at the time.

of lara trump and Eric trump
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump has dabbled in the music industry in recent years.

In February 2025, she dropped the single “No Days Off,” with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

The TV personality also received hate for the song, with Rolling Stone bashing her vocals. "A masterclass in insipid vocal fry pop slop,” they wrote, adding the tune was simply “atrocious."

Mohammed and Lara's friendship goes back, as he sent her birthday wishes last October. "Happy Birthday, @laraleatrump Wishing you endless happiness, success, and good health in all that you do in your work, with your beautiful family, and for the great nation you represent. May your year ahead be filled with joy and accomplishment. ❤️🎂," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two smiling together.

