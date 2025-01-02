'Unbearable': Amateur Singer Lara Trump Ridiculed for Her Performance at the Trump Family's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Party
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was heavily mocked on social media for her performance at the Trump family's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.
Eric Trump's wife took the stage to sing a few renditions of classic tunes, including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "I Won't Back Down."
Several vocal critics took to TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, to ridicule the head of the RNC's singing voice, calling her "embarrassing" and "cringe."
Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of Medias Touch, shared a clip of Lara's performance and wrote: "She said she had a big announcement to make in January about her future. I feel a World Tour coming on."
Another X user commented on Ron's post with an edited image of Lara singing and a crowd of mad supporters in pain covering their ears. The post simply read: "Unbearable."
A third person joked: "'Waiter, can you make that a double, please?' — everybody stuck down in Mar-a-Lago who was forced to listen to this… probably!"
The event was filled with several high-profile guests, including the president-elect's "new best friend" and Mar-a-Lago resident Elon Musk.
The Tesla billionaire, along with his 4-year-old son, X AE A-XII, "X," attended the party holding his young tot atop his shoulders, immersed in the celebration.
When a remix of Pitbull's 2013 song "Feel This Moment" played, Elon and his son were seen dancing alongside Donald on a balcony while enjoying the music.
Other guests at the party included the president-elect's nominee for national security adviser, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, his nominee for education secretary, Linda McMahon, prominent GOP donor Miriam Adelson, Trump attorney Alina Habba, former boxing promoter Don King, longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife, Heidi, and Trump's children Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany.
As OK! previously reported, Lara made a big deal about the live performances during 2023's Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest concert, targeting the political punk rock band Green Day.
She heavily criticized the Oakland, Calif., rock group for changing a lyric from their hit song "American Idiot" from "I'm not part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not part of a MAGA agenda."
Lara called the band "not punk rock" and claimed they were controlled by the "corporate political agenda."
She also criticized the band's lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, on her podcast, where she said, "He was singing the song 'American Idiot,' couldn't help himself, had to get woke, had to get anti-Trump."