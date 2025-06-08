Lara Trump's Most Sizzling Moments: See the Hot Photos!
Official Business
Lara Trump has always been dedicated to fitness!
While attending an event in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, with her husband, Eric Trump, the 42-year-old mom-of-two flaunted her sculpted physique in a strapless, deep purple dress. Her silver cross necklace drew attention to her tan complexion and chiseled arms, showcasing the results of her fitness journey.
"Incredible trip! 🎋," Lara captioned the post.
Gym Day
During a workout day in April, Lara displayed her sculpted figure in a bright red sports top and leggings from her premium activewear brand, Lara Trump Collection.
"In case you thought this week's My View couldn't get any better… we're hitting the gym with @colbycovington !" she shared in the upload, which also featured mixed martial artist Colby Covington.
On the Trump Organization's official website, Lara opened up about maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid her hectic schedule.
"As an athlete for my entire life, I have always appreciated the way that exercise can affect everything from your physique to your mood," she shared. "I make it a point (although it's often a very early point) to start my day with exercise. As someone who likes to have goals to strive toward, I like to compete in triathlons on a regular basis. It makes going for a run, bike ride or swim that much more meaningful while I'm doing it."
Lara added, "I hope that my children will one day appreciate how much of a stress reliever and overall positive experience exercise can be."
Mom-and-Daughter Moment
"The best time serving pizza to Carolina's class today! 🍕🥰," Lara captioned a March update.
She wore a white tank top and powder blue leggings in the snap, posing with her daughter, Carolina Trump, who was enjoying a slice of pizza.
Beach Trip With Family
To celebrate Thanksgiving 2023, Lara and Eric took Eric Luke and Carolina to a beach in Florida for a fun-filled beach getaway.
During the sun-drenched vacation, the matriarch flexed her fit form in a brown bikini top and dark-colored shorts. She accessorized with a straw hat and sunglasses as she soaked up the sun with her family.
The former RNC co-chair also included the same photo in a June 2024 Instagram post to mark Father's Day.
Twinning!
In April 2024, Lara posed with Kimberly Guilfoyle while attending an outdoor event in Palm Beach, Fla.
During the outing, the My View with Lara Trump host sizzled in a beige dress and heels. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée stunned in a short sequined dress and matching pumps.
Fitness Goal!
Lara put her hard-earned physique in a black crop top featuring the text "FITNESS GOAL: PET MORE DOGS" during a trip to the gym with Debi Laszewski and her Pomeranian pet, Chloe Lyn.
"When you wear the perfect shirt to the gym 🐶💪🏽," Lara wrote.
She paired the look with bright red leggings, which accentuated her ripped midriff even more.
Family Day
Lara paraded her muscles in a black and white two-piece bikini with star prints while vacationing on a beach in North Carolina in September 2023. For added protection, she sported a white visor and oversized reflective sunglasses.
Fourth of July Fashion
For the Fourth of July celebrations in 2023, Lara slipped into a navy blue turtleneck bodycon with a daring cutout at the midriff.
She shared in the caption, "Best we could manage…happy birthday, America!! 😂🇺🇸🎆🎇."