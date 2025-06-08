Lara Trump's Most Sizzling Moments: See the Hot Photos!

During a workout day in April, Lara displayed her sculpted figure in a bright red sports top and leggings from her premium activewear brand, Lara Trump Collection.

"In case you thought this week's My View couldn't get any better… we're hitting the gym with @colbycovington !" she shared in the upload, which also featured mixed martial artist Colby Covington.

On the Trump Organization's official website, Lara opened up about maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid her hectic schedule.

"As an athlete for my entire life, I have always appreciated the way that exercise can affect everything from your physique to your mood," she shared. "I make it a point (although it's often a very early point) to start my day with exercise. As someone who likes to have goals to strive toward, I like to compete in triathlons on a regular basis. It makes going for a run, bike ride or swim that much more meaningful while I'm doing it."

Lara added, "I hope that my children will one day appreciate how much of a stress reliever and overall positive experience exercise can be."