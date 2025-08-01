Cruz Beckham Channels Dad David's Iconic Speedo Look on Family Yacht Getaway
Cruz Beckham is embracing family style — with a cheeky twist. The 20-year-old actor and singer playfully mocked his father, David Beckham, by sporting a pair of skimpy white Prada briefs during a yacht vacation near St. Tropez on Tuesday, July 30.
Cruz struck a playful pose on the sundeck, arms and legs wide open, alongside his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 29.
David rocked a similar look last July while aboard his luxury yacht, Seven, in Positano, Italy. He was photographed running his fingers through his hair and enjoying the sun on the deck.
Despite their cheeky look, the white bottoms are actually Prada Men’s White Triangle Striped Cotton Briefs, priced at $550.
Cruz flaunted his briefs while enjoying time with Jackie, who bears a striking resemblance to his mother, Victoria Beckham. Jackie sported a bikini as the couple soaked up the sun. Their relationship blossomed in April 2024, and they weren’t shy about sharing some PDA during the getaway.
David, 50, and Victoria, 51, joined the family vacation, along with their son Romeo, 22. Cruz made the most of their relaxing holiday, seen taking a dip in the ocean before drying off with a towel and chatting with Romeo.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On Thursday, July 31, Cruz shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself in the tiny briefs, sitting on the deck with his legs wide open.
"Spreadin em," he captioned the snap, which echoed David's famous Boss underwear campaign pose.
Victoria couldn't help but gush over her husband's sultry ads, commenting on Instagram, "My boss🖤😉."
Meanwhile, David recounted his mother-in-law Jackie Adams’ reaction to the revealing shots: "I was like, ‘Well, don’t zoom in then,’" he recalled with a laugh.
Notably absent from the yacht trip was Cruz’ brother, Brooklyn, who reportedly is in a spat with their parents. Cruz has also shared posts that express love and gratitude for his parents and the family as a whole, speculated as a apparent jab to Brooklyn.
This includes a post with a picture of the Beckham family and a caption expressing his love and gratitude, which was widely seen as a direct counterpoint to Brooklyn's public declarations of loyalty to his wife, Nicola Peltz.
"I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x,” he said on social media. A source also claimed that Cruz is "not keen" on making amends with his brother. He has also reportedly unfollowed both Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram.