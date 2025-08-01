or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Cruz Beckham
OK LogoNEWS

Cruz Beckham Channels Dad David's Iconic Speedo Look on Family Yacht Getaway

Composite Photos of Cruz Beckham
Source: @cruzbeckham/Instagram; Mega

Cruz Beckham poked fun at his dad, David Beckham, by rocking $550 Prada briefs on a family yacht getaway with Victoria, Romeo and girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

Profile Image

Aug. 1 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Cruz Beckham is embracing family style — with a cheeky twist. The 20-year-old actor and singer playfully mocked his father, David Beckham, by sporting a pair of skimpy white Prada briefs during a yacht vacation near St. Tropez on Tuesday, July 30.

Cruz struck a playful pose on the sundeck, arms and legs wide open, alongside his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 29.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel
Source: Mega

Jackie Apostel, who's said to resemble Victoria Beckham, joined the getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

David rocked a similar look last July while aboard his luxury yacht, Seven, in Positano, Italy. He was photographed running his fingers through his hair and enjoying the sun on the deck.

Despite their cheeky look, the white bottoms are actually Prada Men’s White Triangle Striped Cotton Briefs, priced at $550.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel
Source: Mega

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel were first spotted together in June 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruz flaunted his briefs while enjoying time with Jackie, who bears a striking resemblance to his mother, Victoria Beckham. Jackie sported a bikini as the couple soaked up the sun. Their relationship blossomed in April 2024, and they weren’t shy about sharing some PDA during the getaway.

David, 50, and Victoria, 51, joined the family vacation, along with their son Romeo, 22. Cruz made the most of their relaxing holiday, seen taking a dip in the ocean before drying off with a towel and chatting with Romeo.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Beckham
Source: Mega

The 20-year-old echoed dad David's iconic underwear pose.

MORE ON:
Cruz Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday, July 31, Cruz shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself in the tiny briefs, sitting on the deck with his legs wide open.

"Spreadin em," he captioned the snap, which echoed David's famous Boss underwear campaign pose.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @cruzbeckham/Instagram

Cruz Beckham playfully referenced his father's famous photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria couldn't help but gush over her husband's sultry ads, commenting on Instagram, "My boss🖤😉."

Meanwhile, David recounted his mother-in-law Jackie Adams’ reaction to the revealing shots: "I was like, ‘Well, don’t zoom in then,’" he recalled with a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Beckham
Source: Mega

David Beckham's mother-in-law had a cheeky reaction to his underwear ads.

Notably absent from the yacht trip was Cruz’ brother, Brooklyn, who reportedly is in a spat with their parents. Cruz has also shared posts that express love and gratitude for his parents and the family as a whole, speculated as a apparent jab to Brooklyn.

This includes a post with a picture of the Beckham family and a caption expressing his love and gratitude, which was widely seen as a direct counterpoint to Brooklyn's public declarations of loyalty to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

"I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x,” he said on social media. A source also claimed that Cruz is "not keen" on making amends with his brother. He has also reportedly unfollowed both Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.