Cruz Beckham Channels Dad David's Iconic Speedo Look on Family Yacht Getaway

Notably absent from the yacht trip was Cruz’ brother, Brooklyn, who reportedly is in a spat with their parents. Cruz has also shared posts that express love and gratitude for his parents and the family as a whole, speculated as a apparent jab to Brooklyn.

This includes a post with a picture of the Beckham family and a caption expressing his love and gratitude, which was widely seen as a direct counterpoint to Brooklyn's public declarations of loyalty to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

"I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x,” he said on social media. A source also claimed that Cruz is "not keen" on making amends with his brother. He has also reportedly unfollowed both Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram.