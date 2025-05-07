David and Victoria Beckham Are 'Hurt and Disappointed' That Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Are 'Now Playing No Part in Family Life'
David and Victoria Beckham are feeling the sting of distance — especially when it comes to their eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
On Friday, May 2, the soccer legend turned 50 years old, and on the next night, May 3, he rang in the milestone with a lavish dinner in London, surrounded by family and celebrity friends.
Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, also joined the gathering, but David's eldest son and daughter-in-law were noticeably missing from the night’s festivities.
“There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family,” an insider dished.
"The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life,” the source added, summing up how David and Victoria feel about the situation.
On Instagram, David posted photos from what looked like a warm, intimate birthday bash — with no sign of Brooklyn or Nicola. Celebs including Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Tom Cruise also made appearances at the event.
Victoria gave fans a peek into the celebration, too, as she posted a carousel of photos with the caption, “Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all.”
The matriarch also made sure to tag her three younger kids in the post.
Despite the cold shoulder, another source claimed Brooklyn and Nicola did try to reach out.
According to the insider, the couple flew into London specifically to be present at David’s birthday and asked for a private get-together before the big party — but were turned down.
“The two reached out to the fam ahead of the big weekend. However, their request didn't go over well with the other family members,” the second source said.
Apparently, they were told to either come to the main party or miss out entirely. Still, Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly sent David a private birthday message.
Brooklyn is supposedly not on on speaking terms with his brother Romeo and girlfriend Kim Turnbull, with whom the designer once had a brief fling. However, he and Nicola still hoped to see the couple during David’s birthday, signaling that any past drama might finally be behind them.
Romeo, on the other hand, shared a group photo from the party on Instagram Stories with a cryptic caption, writing, “Family is everything.”
He also posted a sweet throwback with his dad, captioned, “Happy birthday to the most amazing role model, love you so so much @davidbeckham 🤍🫂.”
The last time the whole Beckham crew was seen together was in December 2024. They had a festive Christmas dinner and had a get-together just days before the holiday.
Brooklyn even posted a picture at the time of the whole family standing in front of a towering Christmas tree, writing, “Merry Christmas x love you guys so much ❤️.”