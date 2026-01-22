or
Cruz Beckham 'Likes' Instagram Post Poking Fun at Mom Victoria's 'Inappropriate' Dancing at Brother Brooklyn's Wedding as Drama Continues

Photo of Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Cruz Beckham 'liked' an Instagram post that poked fun at his mom Victoria Beckham's alleged 'inappropriate' dance moves at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Updated 8:37 p.m. ET

Cruz Beckham has seemingly weighed in on the conversation surrounding his mother Victoria Beckham's "inappropriate" dance moves at his older brother Brooklyn Beckham's 2022 wedding.

In a meme featuring a throwback video of the former Spice Girl, 51, dancing to the 2001 song "I'm Not Such an Innocent Girl," Victoria can be seen wearing a sultry black leather top and matching low-rise dance as she swayed her hips seductively on stage.

Cruz Beckham 'Liked' Social Media Post About Victoria Beckham's 'Inappropriate' Dance Moves

Photo of Cruz Beckham seemingly showed his support for his mother, Victoria Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Cruz Beckham seemingly showed his support for his mother, Victoria Beckham.

"The wedding dance in question," celebrity gossip account Culture Enquirer captioned the post, which was allegedly "liked" by Cruz, 20, according to a news outlet.

"What kind of son doesn’t appreciate this once in a lifetime of a performance?" wrote a social media user in the comments section, while another added, "I would totally have let her do this instead of my first dance 😂😂."

Source: @enquiretheitem/Instagram

Cruz Beckham poked fun at Victoria Beckham's alleged dance moves at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham Broke His Silence on Family Feud

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on rumors of a feud within his family on January 19.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on rumors of a feud within his family on January 19.

The meme comes days after Brooklyn, 26, broke his silence on the ongoing feud with his family, which he says began before his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The eldest Beckham son declared that he had no plans to reconcile with his family in a lengthy Instagram Story, while dropping many bombshells including the allegation that his mother "hijacked" his first dance with Peltz.

"Which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn shared on January 19.

Cruz Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Was 'Humiliated' by His Mother at Wedding

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham said he was 'humiliated' by his mother, Victoria Beckham, when she 'hijacked' the first dance at his wedding.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham said he was 'humiliated' by his mother, Victoria Beckham, when she 'hijacked' the first dance at his wedding.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he recounted. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

Brooklyn claimed he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life, adding, "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

David Beckham Subtly Responded to Family Drama

Photo of David Beckham seemingly referred to his estranged son one day after Brooklyn Beckham made the shocking claims.
Source: MEGA

David Beckham seemingly referred to his estranged son one day after Brooklyn Beckham made the shocking claims.

Although Victoria has yet to respond to the allegations, David Beckham subtly hinted at his relationship with his estranged son while discussing the harmful effects social media can have, particularly on children.

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," the former soccer star, 50, told the audience during an appearance on CNBC's financial program Squawk Box on Tuesday, January 20. "The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous."

"But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children," he continued.

The Inter Miami CF co-owner insisted he's "tried to do the same" with his and his wife's four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, 23, Cruz and Harper, 14.

