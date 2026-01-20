David Beckham Reacts to Son Brooklyn's Scathing Social Media Post Amid Bitter Family Feud: 'Children Are Allowed to Make Mistakes'

Article continues below advertisement

David Beckham has spoken out for the first time after his son Brooklyn Beckham took to social media with a scathing message addressing his tension-filled relationship with his famous dad and mom, Victoria Beckham. The soccer legend appeared to address his and Brooklyn's estranged relationship during an appearance on the Tuesday, January 20, broadcast of CNBC's financial program Squawk Box, as he opened up about the negative affects social media can have on mental health — especially for kids.

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham share four kids.

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," David explained. "The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous." "But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children," he continued. David said he's "tried to do the same" with his and Victoria's four kids: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn slammed them in a recent social media post.

"I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them," he shared. David then seemed to acknowledge Brooklyn airing out his family's drama via social media, admitting, "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids." "You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well," he noted.

Brooklyn Beckham Doesn't Want to 'Reconcile' With His Family

Source: MEGA David Beckham said his kids are 'allowed to make mistakes.'

David's statement comes after Brooklyn candidly declared in a Monday, January 19, Instagram post: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life." "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he claimed, calling out "inauthentic relationships" within his brood.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship.