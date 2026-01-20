or
David Beckham Reacts to Son Brooklyn's Scathing Social Media Post Amid Bitter Family Feud: 'Children Are Allowed to Make Mistakes'

Split photo of Brooklyn and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

David Beckham has seemingly responded to his son Brooklyn's social media post criticizing his famous parents.

Profile Image

Jan. 20 2026, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

David Beckham has spoken out for the first time after his son Brooklyn Beckham took to social media with a scathing message addressing his tension-filled relationship with his famous dad and mom, Victoria Beckham.

The soccer legend appeared to address his and Brooklyn's estranged relationship during an appearance on the Tuesday, January 20, broadcast of CNBC's financial program Squawk Box, as he opened up about the negative affects social media can have on mental health — especially for kids.

Image of David and Victoria Beckham share four kids.
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham share four kids.

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," David explained. "The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous."

"But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children," he continued.

David said he's "tried to do the same" with his and Victoria's four kids: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

Image of David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn slammed them in a recent social media post.
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn slammed them in a recent social media post.

"I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them," he shared.

David then seemed to acknowledge Brooklyn airing out his family's drama via social media, admitting, "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids."

"You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well," he noted.

David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Doesn't Want to 'Reconcile' With His Family

Image of David Beckham said his kids are 'allowed to make mistakes.'
Source: MEGA

David Beckham said his kids are 'allowed to make mistakes.'

David's statement comes after Brooklyn candidly declared in a Monday, January 19, Instagram post: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he claimed, calling out "inauthentic relationships" within his brood.

Image of Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade," Brooklyn continued. "But I believe the truth will always come out."

Brooklyn — who tied the knot with Nicola Peltz in 2022 — additionally accused his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped."

