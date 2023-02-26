Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Are Working Together To Celebrate The Beauty Of Black Hair & Entrepreneurship

While her wife was focused on the formulation of their mousses and rinses, DaBrat was able to provide her thoughts from the perspective of a consumer.

"I don't know all the particulars about the scents and what different things do," the So So Def artist shares. "For example when you use honey and aloe vera and things like that, I'm not sure what they do. I just know I don't want my end to split, and I don't want to have an itchy or dry scalp."