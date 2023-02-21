Da Brat PREGNANT At Age 48, Expecting First Child With Wife Jesseca: 'It's Been Quite A Journey'

Though Da Brat is pregnant with the couple's baby, Harris-Dupart underwent the egg retrieval procedure. The expecting parents then chose an anonymous donor, described as "an eager entrepreneur" from their cryo bank, which was combined with the egg and transferred into Da Brat — who is now 18 weeks pregnant.

"It's been quite a journey," Da Brat candidly said to a news publication while opening up about her pregnancy. "There's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40."