Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Secretly 'Got Engaged Years Ago,' Are in 'No Rush' to Marry: Source
They found paradise!
According to a source, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin secretly "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married."
As OK! reported, the actress, 34, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger in December 2020, but rumors of an engagement were never confirmed.
The two first started dating in 2017, and an additional insider shared that the Coldplay frontman, 47, has been by her side ever since.
"He’s able to lift her spirits with his humor and wisdom. He’s a very sensitive guy. When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out," the source spilled. "He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much."
The two have kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight, though in a recent interview, the 50 Shades of Grey lead touched on her relationship with the singer's children, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.
"I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," the brunette beauty gushed of Martin's daughter, Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.
Johnson also has a great dynamic with Paltrow, 51, as the Goop founder revealed in a 2023 Q&A, "We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person."
The women have formed such a strong friendship that The Office alum reportedly turned to the Oscar winner for help when she and Martin hit a bump in the road.
"Gwyn told Dakota that Chris' moods are part of the package with him," a separate source told a news outlet. "Gwyn said even after they married and had two kids, Chris would just say, 'I'm going off for a bit,' and fly away to be alone with his thoughts and write songs in solitude."
"[That's] just how he rolls as an artist," the insider added.
Martin and Paltrow married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2014. At the time, the mom-of-two famously referred to their split as a "conscious uncoupling."
The Iron Man star filed for divorce the following year, and things were finalized in 2016.
Paltrow went on to marry Brad Falchuk in 2018.
People reported on Martin and Johnson getting engaged a few years ago.