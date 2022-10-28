Dakota Johnson Allegedly Turned To Gwyneth Paltrow For Advice Amid Rumored Chris Martin Relationship Woes

As Dakota Johnson reportedly continues to grapple with longtime lover Chris Martin’s alleged iciness, it seems the star has turned to the Coldplay frontman’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, for words of wisdom amid their relationship woes.

"Gwyn told Dakota that Chris' moods are part of the package with him," the source spilled of Johnson’s discussion with the Goop mogul, who was with the “Clocks” rocker from 2003 to 2014, having finalized their divorce in 2016.

"Gwyn said even after they married and had two kids, Chris would just say, 'I'm going off for a bit,' and fly away to be alone with his thoughts and write songs in solitude," they recalled, chalking up this behavior to being "just how he rolls as an artist."