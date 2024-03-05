Dakota Johnson Says She 'Loves' Boyfriend Chris Martin's Kids 'With All Her Heart' as She Takes on Stepmom Role
Dakota Johnson has fully embraced her stepmom role.
The Madame Web actress, 34, opened up about her close relationship with longtime boyfriend Chris Martin's son, Moses, 17, and daughter, Apple, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.
"I love those kids like my life depends on it," Johnson explained in a recent interview about the Coldplay singer's offspring. "With all my heart.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and Martin, 47, have been dating since 2017 and have both maintained an excellent relationship with the musician's former spouse, 51.
"We’re actually very good friends," Paltrow, who was married to Martin for nearly ten years, once said about Johnson in an October 2023 Instagram Q&A. "I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person."
As OK! previously reported, the Daddio star and the "Fix You" vocalist have only continued to get stronger seven years into their romance.
"When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out,” an insider explained of their dynamic. “He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much.”
During a speech Johnson gave during the Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon last year, she opened up about a moment when Martin helped her through a difficult moment.
"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," the movie star explained. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?' And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the musical."
"So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it," she recalled.
"If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience," she admitted, "then I am a very willing advocate."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Most of the time as you can probably tell, I speak about depression or anxiety in a very self-deprecating way," Johnson added of how she copes with mental health struggles. "Perhaps, I sometimes find it easier to look it in the eyes if I mask it in comedy. Covering my pain or anxiety with comedy has become a lifelong tool, and I don't think it's a bad thing, it works, it helps me. Because, sometimes if I don't laugh, I will cry."
Bustle conducted the interview with Johnson.