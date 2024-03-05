Dakota Johnson Says She 'Loves' Boyfriend Chris Martin's Kids 'With All Her Heart' as She Takes on Stepmom Role

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," Johnson explained in a recent interview about the Coldplay singer's offspring. "With all my heart.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and Martin, 47, have been dating since 2017 and have both maintained an excellent relationship with the musician's former spouse, 51.

"We’re actually very good friends," Paltrow, who was married to Martin for nearly ten years, once said about Johnson in an October 2023 Instagram Q&A. "I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person."