Dakota Johnson Gushes Over Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal After Split From Chris Martin: 'Who's the Hotter Daddy?'

Dakota Johnson indicated that she may already be looking for love elsewhere after her split from Chris Martin.

The actress, 35, lusted over her Materialists costars Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in a lie detector test on Thursday, June 5.

Dakota Johnson seemingly already has her eyes elsewhere following her split from Chris Martin .

Dakota Johnson lusted over Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in a new video.

When asked who's more of a "zaddy" between the two guys, Johnson initially expressed confusion over the term, which refers to a sexually attractive man.

"What does the 'z' part stand for? Who's the hotter daddy?" she thought out loud. "Both of them?"

On a scale of one to 10, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum ranked her fellow actors a seven, then an eight.

Elsewhere in the interview, she was asked if love is more important than material things, to which she replied, "Yes." However, the machine detected "some deception" in her response.