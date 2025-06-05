Dakota Johnson Gushes Over Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal After Split From Chris Martin: 'Who's the Hotter Daddy?'
Dakota Johnson seemingly already has her eyes elsewhere following her split from Chris Martin.
The actress, 35, lusted over her Materialists costars Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in a lie detector test on Thursday, June 5.
When asked who's more of a "zaddy" between the two guys, Johnson initially expressed confusion over the term, which refers to a sexually attractive man.
"What does the 'z' part stand for? Who's the hotter daddy?" she thought out loud. "Both of them?"
On a scale of one to 10, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum ranked her fellow actors a seven, then an eight.
Elsewhere in the interview, she was asked if love is more important than material things, to which she replied, "Yes." However, the machine detected "some deception" in her response.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Breakup
Johnson's comments about her costars come just one day after her breakup with Martin was confirmed.
"It feels final this time," an insider spilled to a news outlet.
The morning of June 5, she was spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca without her engagement ring. She dressed casually in a white shirt and loose brown pants, accessorized with a Gucci monogram tote, wide-brim hat, brown ballet flats and sunglasses. The only visible jewelry she wore was a pendant necklace.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Start Dating?
The stars started dating in 2017 after reportedly meeting at a private party in Los Angeles. They allegedly split for some time in June 2019.
"Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone," a source previously revealed.
An additional report claimed that the breakup was due to Johnson's hesitancy to have children.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Rocky Relationship
The couple reconciled a few months later, and the actress was seen wearing an engagement ring in 2020. They confirmed the proposal in 2021.
"If she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy. And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part," Johnson's dad, Don Johnson, said while appearing on Good Day New York at the time.
Rumors began to rise of a potential breakup once again in 2024, but Dakota's rep confirmed that "the reports are not true," and "they are happily together."
However, relationship issues the duo have dealt with behind-the-scenes seem to have come to a head, and they are now confirmed to be separated.