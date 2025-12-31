Dakota Johnson Sparks Romance Rumors With Singer Role Model Over Cozy Dinner in L.A.

Dakota Johnson sparked romance rumors after being seen getting cozy with singer Role Model in L.A.

Recent photos show Johnson, 33, and Role Model — whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury — sharing a candlelit dinner with friends. Eyewitnesses said the duo appeared quite close, with the actress reportedly cuddling up to him throughout the evening.

In one snapshot, Johnson took a sip from her glass while leaning towards Role Model, deeply engaged in conversation with another guest.

Both stars are navigating single life this cuffing season. Johnson recently ended her eight-year relationship with Coldplay's frontman , while Role Model parted ways with influencer Emma Chamberlain in 2023.

Johnson and Martin rekindled their romance multiple times since they started dating in 2017, even allegedly getting engaged at one point.

In 2021, Johnson touched upon her "private" romance.

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," the starlet shared with Elle. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Additionally, another source gave more insight into their romance.

"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," an insider previously dished of their dynamic. "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."

The source added, "They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

However, they officially called it quits in June.