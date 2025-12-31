Dakota Johnson Sparks Romance Rumors With Singer Role Model Over Cozy Dinner in L.A.
Dec. 31 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Dakota Johnson seems to have moved on from her split with Chris Martin as she enjoys some quality time with singer Role Model.
Recent photos show Johnson, 33, and Role Model — whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury — sharing a candlelit dinner with friends. Eyewitnesses said the duo appeared quite close, with the actress reportedly cuddling up to him throughout the evening.
In one snapshot, Johnson took a sip from her glass while leaning towards Role Model, deeply engaged in conversation with another guest.
Both stars are navigating single life this cuffing season. Johnson recently ended her eight-year relationship with Coldplay's frontman, while Role Model parted ways with influencer Emma Chamberlain in 2023.
Johnson and Martin rekindled their romance multiple times since they started dating in 2017, even allegedly getting engaged at one point.
In 2021, Johnson touched upon her "private" romance.
"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," the starlet shared with Elle. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."
Additionally, another source gave more insight into their romance.
"Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," an insider previously dished of their dynamic. "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."
The source added, "They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."
However, they officially called it quits in June.
As for Role Model, his breakup with Chamberlain followed a three-year relationship, which he openly referenced as the inspiration for his album Kansas Anymore.
Role Model previously described their relationship as “unproblematic, safe, (and) private,” noting that they were “never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo."
For her part, the internet personality said, "There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don't think we need to be secret anymore. It's just like, I'm over that s---."