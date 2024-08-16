OK Magazine
It's Over! Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin End Engagement as They 'Accept' 7-Year Relationship Ran Its Course

A photo of Chris Martin and a picture of Dakota Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's romance has come to a sad ending.

By:

Aug. 16 2024, Published 9:42 a.m. ET

It seems Dakota Johnson won't be saying "I do" to Chris Martin after all.

The longtime lovers have reportedly called it quits on their plans to marry, as a source recently revealed Johnson, 47, and Martin, 34, ended their engagement seven years after the A-listers first started dating in 2017.

dakota johnson chris martin end engagement break up relationship over
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reportedly think it is 'best' to move on from their 7-year relationship.

The Coldplay band member — who is believed to have proposed to the Fifty Shades of Grey star at some point in 2020 — and Johnson "have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on," the insider spilled to a news publication in a report released on Friday, August 14.

Reps for Martin and Johnson have yet to confirm the news, however, the Madame Web actress has notably not been seen with the "Viva La Vida" singer during the European leg of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour.

dakota johnson chris martin end engagement break up relationship over
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin is believed to have proposed to Dakota Johnson around 2020.

While Johnson did show support at the band's Glastonbury set in June, she further fueled split rumors by emerging in Malibu, Calif., without her emerald engagement ring earlier this month.

This was the first time she was photographed without the stunning jewelry item since 2020.

Martin’s romance with Johnson came roughly two years after he finalized his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow — whom he married in 2003 before welcoming their daughter, Apple, 20, and son, Moses, 18.

The "A Sky Full of Stars" hitmaker reportedly split from Johnson briefly in 2019 due to Martin pushing for more children and the Am I OK? star wanting to focus on her career, however, they later reconciled.

dakota johnson chris martin end engagement break up relationship over
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson previously credited Chris Martin for helping her battle depression.

Johnson and Martin kept their relationship rather private, though the brunette bombshell wasn't shy to thank her fiancé for "pulling [her] out of" a dark place while opening up about her depression in November 2023.

During a 2021 interview with Elle, Johnson confirmed she and Martin had "been together for quite a while."

MORE ON:
Dakota Johnson
"We go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private," she explained at the time. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Martin also has a strong bond with Paltrow, as well as the Goop founder and Martin's children.

dakota johnson chris martin end engagement break up relationship over
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," Dakota declared back in March while speaking to Bustle.

She mentioned: "I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying 'Blood is thicker than water.' The actual saying is 'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,' which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to."

Source: OK!

Daily Mail spoke to a source about Johnson and Martin calling off their engagement.

