Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Black Dress: Hot Photos

Dakota Johnson turned heads in New York City when she stepped onto the red carpet in a daring black gown that left little to the imagination. On Thursday, September 11, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress arrived at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women event wearing a lace see-through Gucci dress. The gown featured delicate floral embroidery layered over a black bra and low-rise underwear, showing off her figure from every angle.

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson wowed in a sheer black Gucci dress in NYC.

The bold look highlighted her cleavage and added a fashion-forward edge as she posed confidently for the cameras. With her signature bangs styled softly and her hair swept into a chic updo, Johnson kept her glam natural, opting for nude-toned makeup and minimal accessories. At one point, she turned around to flaunt her curves, locking eyes with the camera in a sultry over-the-shoulder pose.

Source: MEGA The lace gown featured floral embroidery over a bra and low-waisted underwear.

Her red carpet appearance comes shortly after she shared her unfiltered thoughts about the state of Hollywood while promoting her latest project, Materialists. Johnson sat down for an episode of Hot Ones with host Sean Evans, where she tackled spicy wings while answering tough questions. When Evans asked why “Hollywood is risk-averse,” Johnson didn’t hold back. "I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot," she said.

Source: First We Feast/YouTube

Johnson went on to call out the endless stream of reboots. "When something does well, studios want to keep that going, so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?" she said.

Source: MEGA The star styled her hair with soft bangs and wore minimal makeup and accessories to the event.

Her critique follows a rocky box office moment of her own. Johnson starred in last year’s Madame Web, which only earned $43 million domestically and tanked with an 11 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. She’s spoken openly about the experience, joking on Hot Ones that she "tried" and "failed" to be a superhero.

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson criticized Hollywood for remaking the same stories instead of creating new ones.