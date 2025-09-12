or
Dakota Johnson Stuns in See-Through Black Dress: Hot Photos

Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson stunned in a sheer Gucci dress at NYC’s Caring for Women gala.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Dakota Johnson turned heads in New York City when she stepped onto the red carpet in a daring black gown that left little to the imagination.

On Thursday, September 11, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress arrived at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women event wearing a lace see-through Gucci dress. The gown featured delicate floral embroidery layered over a black bra and low-rise underwear, showing off her figure from every angle.

image of Dakota Johnson wowed in a sheer black Gucci dress in NYC.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson wowed in a sheer black Gucci dress in NYC.

The bold look highlighted her cleavage and added a fashion-forward edge as she posed confidently for the cameras. With her signature bangs styled softly and her hair swept into a chic updo, Johnson kept her glam natural, opting for nude-toned makeup and minimal accessories.

At one point, she turned around to flaunt her curves, locking eyes with the camera in a sultry over-the-shoulder pose.

image of The lace gown featured floral embroidery over a bra and low-waisted underwear.
Source: MEGA

The lace gown featured floral embroidery over a bra and low-waisted underwear.

Her red carpet appearance comes shortly after she shared her unfiltered thoughts about the state of Hollywood while promoting her latest project, Materialists.

Johnson sat down for an episode of Hot Ones with host Sean Evans, where she tackled spicy wings while answering tough questions. When Evans asked why “Hollywood is risk-averse,” Johnson didn’t hold back.

"I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot," she said.

Source: First We Feast/YouTube
Dakota Johnson

Johnson went on to call out the endless stream of reboots.

"When something does well, studios want to keep that going, so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?" she said.

image of The star styled her hair with soft bangs and wore minimal makeup and accessories to the event.
Source: MEGA

The star styled her hair with soft bangs and wore minimal makeup and accessories to the event.

Her critique follows a rocky box office moment of her own. Johnson starred in last year’s Madame Web, which only earned $43 million domestically and tanked with an 11 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

She’s spoken openly about the experience, joking on Hot Ones that she "tried" and "failed" to be a superhero.

image of Dakota Johnson criticized Hollywood for remaking the same stories instead of creating new ones.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson criticized Hollywood for remaking the same stories instead of creating new ones.

But in a recent interview, Johnson made it clear she doesn’t shoulder the blame.

"There's this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way," she said.

Johnson added, "I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger budget movies fail all the time."

