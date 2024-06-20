Dakota Johnson Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction as Her Dress Strap Breaks on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': Watch
Dakota Johnson handled her wardrobe mishap like a pro!
The actress was more than halfway through her interview on the Wednesday, June 19, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when one of the straps on her dress suddenly broke.
"My dress, it just fell off," the brunette beauty, 34, laughed, to which Jimmy Kimmel, 56, said, "It seems to be hanging in all right."
The 50 Shades of Grey lead was struggling to put it back together before she noted, "Well, I'll just hold it."
"Just hold the important part, there you go," the comedian quipped as Johnson put both her hands on her chest.
Viewers commended the movie star for not panicking about the accident, with one person commenting on social media, "Dakota did a really good job managing the outfit malfunction. Her stylist on the other hand needs to do a better job of choosing outfits that do not fall apart."
"Kudos to her for grace under pressure. People criticize her for being bland, but I think she's just super chill, and this proves it," another individual said of the moment, while a third wondered, "That was poor. I mean she's great, but couldn't you slip in a commercial break and let her fix the dress?"
Johnson was promoting her upcoming flick Daddio during her appearance on the late-night talk show, her first film to hit theaters since her Marvel flick Madame Web bombed at the box office.
The Office alum opened about the disappointing situation a few months ago with Bustle, confessing she wasn't "surprised" by people poking fun at the movie.
"It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee," Johnson explained. "Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.
"My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bull----," she continued. "Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f------ want to see those."
"I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now," acknowledged the star. "But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."