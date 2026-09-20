Dakota Johnson 36, Says She Would 'Love' to Become a Mother: 'There Is a Soul That Wants to Come Through'
Sept. 20 2026, Published 9:25 a.m. ET
Dakota Johnson is opening up about what she wants from the next chapter of her life.
The 36-year-old actress made rare comments about dating and her hopes of being a mother in a new Vogue interview, published Friday, September 18, as romance rumors continue to swirl around her and Machine Gun Kelly.
Dakota Johnson Wants to Have Children
Johnson didn't hesitate when asked whether she hopes to become a mom someday.
"I really do," she said of wanting children, admitting she didn't expect to be 36 and at this particular point in her life.
Johnson added that she would "love" to have a child and hopes she's fortunate enough for it to happen, explaining that she's felt for the past few years that "there is a soul that wants to come through."
Dakota Johnson Admits Life Turned Out Differently
The Fifty Shades of Grey alum acknowledged that watching friends and colleagues start families has occasionally been difficult.
"It's hard to be around my best friends, and even on set, and everyone has their baby," she admitted, noting that her life has unfolded differently than she once imagined.
Still, Johnson said she's "hopeful" about what her future holds.
Dakota Johnson Is Ready for More of a 'Real Life'
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After spending years moving from project to project, Johnson said she now feels a desire to shift her priorities.
"I've worked back-to-back for so long that now I have this deep calling to shift my perspective a bit and maybe had a bit more of a real life," she explained.
The Materialists star noted that the people closest to her have grown accustomed to her disappearing for months at a time for work.
Dakota Johnson Jokes About Dating Musicians
Johnson also poked fun at her well-documented history of dating musicians.
"They like me. I don't know what to say. And I like them," she joked.
When asked about the downside, Johnson laughed and acknowledged there was "a lot," before describing musicians as "tricky motherf-------."
Her exes include Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury.
Dakota Johnson Remains Coy About MGK
Johnson's comments come amid reports she's spending time with MGK, 36. The pair were recently spotted together in New York City after reportedly reconnecting at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July wedding.
Sources have described their relationship as new and casual, though Johnson isn't ready to publicly define her love life.
Asked directly about her current relationship status, she simply responded, "I don't want to say anything about that."