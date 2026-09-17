Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Have Been 'Seeing Each Other for Months' After Stars 'Hit It Off' at Taylor Swift's July Wedding: Source
Sept. 17 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly may have found an unexpected romance after reconnecting at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.
The Materialists actress, 36, and "Bad Things" singer, 36, "have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now," insiders close to the rock star told People on Wednesday, September 16.
Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Smitten,' Says Source
Johnson and MGK (real name: Colson Baker) "had met before" but didn't "hit it off" until attending Swift, 36, and Kelce's nuptials at New York's Madison Square Garden in July.
"[They] started off as friends and were texting often, but now they’re spending more time together," the insider said. "It's a very new start, but they’re smitten with each other right now."
MGK is "very into" Johnson and has been telling his friends that she was "amazing," according to the source.
Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Have Yet to 'Label' Relationship
"They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet, they are just seeing where spending time together will take them," the source added.
A separate insider claimed things between the rumored couple were "super casual," adding they've "been hanging out for a bit."
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Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Were Spotted in New York City
The Fifty Shades of Grey star and "Emo Girl" singer sparked dating rumors earlier this month after they were spotted hanging out in New York City on Saturday, September 12.
The pair were photographed arriving at the "Love Story" singer's apartment before returning to a hotel.
Inside Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's Past Romances
Johnson was most recently linked to Tucker "Role Model" Pillsbury. The pair first sparked romance rumors in December 2025 after they were spotted enjoying dinner together.
Although neither Johnson nor Pillsbury, 29, publicly confirmed their relationship, a source told People on August 19 that they called it quits "a while ago" after less than a year of dating.
Prior to that romance, the 21 Jump Street star dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on-and-off from October 2017 to June 2025. Martin, 49, and Johnson were reportedly engaged for "years."
As for MGK, his last public relationship was with Megan Fox. The pair split in late 2024 after about four and a half years together.
The former couple shared a 1-year-old daughter named Saga.