or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Dakota Johnson
OK LogoCOUPLES

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Have Been 'Seeing Each Other for Months' After Stars 'Hit It Off' at Taylor Swift's July Wedding: Source

Photo of Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly have yet to 'label' their connection after quietly dating for several months, according to sources.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly may have found an unexpected romance after reconnecting at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

The Materialists actress, 36, and "Bad Things" singer, 36, "have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now," insiders close to the rock star told People on Wednesday, September 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Smitten,' Says Source

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly 'hit it off' after reconnecting at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly 'hit it off' after reconnecting at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July.

Johnson and MGK (real name: Colson Baker) "had met before" but didn't "hit it off" until attending Swift, 36, and Kelce's nuptials at New York's Madison Square Garden in July.

"[They] started off as friends and were texting often, but now they’re spending more time together," the insider said. "It's a very new start, but they’re smitten with each other right now."

MGK is "very into" Johnson and has been telling his friends that she was "amazing," according to the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Have Yet to 'Label' Relationship

Photo of Insiders described Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's romance 'super casual.'
Source: MEGA

Insiders described Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's romance 'super casual.'

"They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet, they are just seeing where spending time together will take them," the source added.

A separate insider claimed things between the rumored couple were "super casual," adding they've "been hanging out for a bit."

MORE ON:
Dakota Johnson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Were Spotted in New York City

Photo of Dakota Johnson and Tucker 'Role Model' Pillsbury's split was confirmed in August.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Tucker 'Role Model' Pillsbury's split was confirmed in August.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star and "Emo Girl" singer sparked dating rumors earlier this month after they were spotted hanging out in New York City on Saturday, September 12.

The pair were photographed arriving at the "Love Story" singer's apartment before returning to a hotel.

Inside Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's Past Romances

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly called it quits in late 2024.
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly called it quits in late 2024.

Johnson was most recently linked to Tucker "Role Model" Pillsbury. The pair first sparked romance rumors in December 2025 after they were spotted enjoying dinner together.

Although neither Johnson nor Pillsbury, 29, publicly confirmed their relationship, a source told People on August 19 that they called it quits "a while ago" after less than a year of dating.

Prior to that romance, the 21 Jump Street star dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on-and-off from October 2017 to June 2025. Martin, 49, and Johnson were reportedly engaged for "years."

As for MGK, his last public relationship was with Megan Fox. The pair split in late 2024 after about four and a half years together.

The former couple shared a 1-year-old daughter named Saga.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.