26 Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2025: From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Oct. 5 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
For many celebrity pairs, 2025 has turned into a year of heartbreak.
A study by Better Law Divorce Attorneys CEO Melaniece Davies dove deep into the most shocking celebrity breakups of 2025. The research showed that 60 percent of the high-profile splits cited "career strain, infidelity, or lifestyle clashes" as driving factors, while "social media pressure, grueling touring/filming schedules, and relentless tabloid scrutiny" emerged as "major stressors" in celebrity marriages.
Famous musicians and actors accounted for nearly half of the headlines, highlighting how the spotlight can heighten the risk of separation or divorce.
Another key finding from Davies' study confirmed 40 percent of the celebrity pairs had been together for more than eight years. While many issued amicable statements, others shocked the public with their conflict-filled partings.
Scroll down to see the celebrity breakups that have defined 2025.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after 10 years of relationship, a source confirmed on June 25.
According to the insider, the estranged couple had separated but "are amicable" as they co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove.
"It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
The breakup was said to be "a long time coming," with tensions building in the months before their separation.
Perry began keeping herself "busy" on tour, though she was distracted by the development.
The insider said the "Last Friday Night" songstress was renting out her Westcott Estate in Montecito, Calif., but she and Orlando "have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence."
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson parted ways after 10 years of marriage. They wed in July 2014 and welcomed three children: Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, Birdie Mae, and Ace Knute.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to People in January. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson
In June, a source claimed Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson called off their engagement and split for good after dating on and off for eight years.
"It feels final this time," they added.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's nearly 17 years of marriage came to an end in January.
Although they always said divorce was never an option, an insider claimed the ex-couple ended their romance "after a lot of heartfelt and tearful conversations, and marriage counseling." They reportedly struggled to keep the spark alive in the relationship, prompting them to go their separate ways.
"No matter what's going on right now, it seems they will remain close," a source spilled. "If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together."
Rami Malek and Emma Corrin
In April, reports revealed Rami Malek and Emma Corrin had quietly split up after two years of dating. Although the news emerged that month, the Daily Mail said the pair ended things "for some time."
Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp
Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp hit the end of the road in their nearly two-year relationship in January. The news outlet did not disclose the reason for their decision to call it quits.
Lily Allen and David Harbour
In February, Lily Allen and David Harbour ended their four-year marriage as their union had been "crumbling."
Two months later, the Stranger Things actor broke his silence on the breakup for the first time, telling GQ, "I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life. There's no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it's all based on hysterical hyperbole."
Harbour said commenting on what happened would only fuel "a salacious s--- show of humiliation."
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ended their engagement and broke up after five years together, a report in September revealed.
"It was a mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," a source close to the pair said.
Naomi Osaka and Cordae
In an Instagram Story in January, tennis star Naomi Osaka confirmed she and Cordae "are no longer in a relationship." The pair dated for six years before the split.
Osaka emphasized there "is no bad blood at all" that she even called the rapper a "great person and an awesome dad" to their daughter, Shai.
"Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together," she continued.
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney confirmed in a May interview that she and Jonathan Davino were no longer an item.
"I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it," she said after revealing she is now single.
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik
On March 18, Quinta Brunson filed for divorce from Kevin Jay Anik after more than three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents revealed they officially separated on December 1, 2024.
Akon and Tomeka Thiam
In court documents obtained by Billboard on September 12, Akon's estranged wife, Tomeka Thiam, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She submitted the paperwork three days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.
Thiam is seeking joint legal custody and sole physical custody of their daughter, Journey, and spousal support from the "Smack That" hitmaker. She has also petitioned to waive Akon's entitlement to any spousal support.
Mamie Gummer and Mehar Sethi
- Nicole Kidman Was 'Stressed' for Months Leading Up to Public Announcement of Her Split From Keith Urban
- Will Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Get Heated in the Courtroom? Divorce Lawyer Weighs in on Next Steps After Shocking Split
- Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back at Their On-Off Romance Before Their Recent Breakup
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On February 6, Meryl Streep's eldest daughter, Mamie Gummer, filed for divorce from her second husband, Mehar Sethi, with whom she shares two children.
She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, which reportedly occurred on May 6, 2023.
Through the filing, Gummer requested joint physical and legal custody of their kids. She also sought spousal support from Sethi.
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli broke up for good in August after dating on and off since 2021. The twosome sparked reconciliation rumors following their attendance at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.
"Even though they've been on and off, they still talk all the time and remained close friends," a source told People. "Her family really likes him and they have the same circle of friends."
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler called it quits in January, ending their three-year relationship.
According to TMZ, they drifted apart near the end of 2024. The Dune: Part Two actor also skipped the Gerber family's vacation in Mexico, fueling the breakup buzz.
Andrew Firestone and Ivana Božilović
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Bachelor alum Andrew Firestone announced he and Ivana Božilović decided to end their marriage after 17 years.
"Those who know us well know that family has always been at the foundation of our lives and at the center of everything we do," they wrote in a joint statement. "After much reflection and many hours of counseling we have decided that we can best serve our children and honor that commitment to family by moving forward separately as co-parents."
They added, "While this was not an easy decision, we remain united in raising our children with love, stability, and the values we share. Though no longer a couple, we will always be a family, cheering from the actual and proverbial sidelines for our children's — and each other's — happiness and success."
Although they drifted apart, Firestone and Božilović noted that 17 years of marriage "is an achievement [they] deeply honor," saying, "it brought us three extraordinary children and forged lifelong, generational bonds and friendships that will always endure."
Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed
Love Is Blind Season 3 stars Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed issued a joint statement on May 23, confirming their split after nearly four years together.
"We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths," they revealed. "We've been separated for some time now and have being our best to work through everything privately and with care. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it's been an emotional process for both of us."
Bolton and Reed said they met "in the most unique and unexpected way." Though they parted ways, they assured fans they continue "to have deep respect and care for one another."
"Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We kindly ask for compassion as we navigate this transition," they concluded.
Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson
In June, Lydia Velez Gonzalez announced she filed for divorce from Milton Johnson after nearly three years of marriage.
"It wasn't one thing," she said of their split on the June 11 episode of the "What's the Reality?" podcast. "It was a layer of situations and things that kept piling up. When I told him, 'Hey, I'll let you know when the divorce papers are ready,' his response was, 'I'm not going to sign the papers unless there's an NDA.'"
Gonzalez reportedly decided to go public with their split after staying quiet for "too long."
"I needed to share my thoughts and my experience because what I've been suffering in silence has been too much for me to be quiet and keep quiet," she continued, adding problems began piling up six months after their wedding.
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor
While Brittany Cartwright originally filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August 2024, the filing is still pending and has yet to be finalized.
In August, lawyer Evan Schein of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP in Manhattan exclusively told OK! that Taylor could face financial penalties if he intentionally stalls divorce proceedings "for financial gain."
"[It] is a terrible public relations move even if it may be a good legal strategy decision," Schein noted. "Certain things are better left unsaid and Jax's recent admissions fall into this category. In any divorce proceeding there are strategical decisions and tactical moves made with careful thought and consideration."
The divorce lawyer continued, "There may be reasons one party in a divorce proceeding wants to delay a resolution – financial gain is often one of those reasons. While frustrating to the spouse who is on the receiving end of the delays, it is up to the Judge presiding over the case to move things forward and see through the delay tactics by one spouse."
According to Schein, if Taylor "continues to stall despite repeated efforts by a Judge there can be financial penalties such as a requirement he be responsible for his spouse's legal fees."
"However, given that the divorce was only filed one year ago, the likelihood of a Judge signing off on a divorce agreement at this exact stage without both parties signatures and without clear proof of obstructionist and dilatory conduct is slim to none," he added.
Karamo Brown and Carlos Medel
Karamo Brown announced he and Carlos Medel hit the brakes just a day after Valentine's Day.
"Un poco más fresón, Happy Valentine's Day ! ✌️ feliz día del amor y de la amistad !" he wrote on February 15. "Although this year I'm single I still want to make sure love is around ! All my love to my friends and family, thank you for being part of my life one more year ! ❤️."
Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader
Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader's split became filled with drama after a source claimed the pro dancer cheated on the model.
Nader later addressed the rumors for the first time on Love Thy Nader, saying her ex "is a cheater" and that she has "all that proof."
Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez and Iris Kendall
In August, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez told TMZ he and Iris Kendall were "not together anymore."
"That's just the way it goes," he said.
As for the cheating rumors, Garcia-Gonzalez shared, "I like to say, my friends and family, are the people that support me, they know who I am as a person, and that's honesty. That's the biggest, the most important thing."
Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales
Amaya Espinal confirmed her split from Bryan Arenales in an Instagram Story on August 27.
According to the Love Island USA alum, it "became very clear that [they] were on two different journeys" after she and her fellow islander left the villa.
"Our visions didn't align and relationships are suppose to be a team sport," she added.
Espinal concluded the post by wishing Arenales the best.
Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa
On June 13, Grant Ellis announced he and Juliana Pasquarosa decided "to end [their] relationship," less than three months after their engagement aired on the Bachelor.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shocked their fans when news about their separation emerged on September 29, ending their 19 years of marriage.
A report said the estranged couple had been living apart "since the beginning of summer," with only the Babygirl actress taking care of their two children while "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."
While Kidman "did not want this," Urban leaving their family home was the last straw in their marriage.
The Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce in Nashville on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.