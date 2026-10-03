Dan Scavino's AI Champagne Party Becomes a Midterm Messaging Problem as Expert Warns of Political Risks

Dan Scavino shared an AI-generated champagne party featuring Donald Trump allies at the White House.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino shared an AI-generated vision of Trump allies spraying champagne and partying inside the White House, only to encounter criticism from prominent conservatives over its extravagant imagery.

The AI-generated video also featured Eric and Lara Trump partying.

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Conservative figures criticized the lavish imagery amid concerns about everyday costs.

Conservative activist Carrie Prejean Boller responded to the video, declaring, “MAGA is dead.”

“You really have no shame, do you?” she wrote on X. “Many Americans can’t afford groceries, gas or their mortgage payment, and you post a tone deaf AI video of you and your buddies partying at the People’s House.”

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain commented on Scavino’s post that one of her friends “couldn’t afford air conditioner this summer.” Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the right-leaning The Dispatch, sarcastically commented that “this is precisely the midterm messaging the GOP needs.”

Anti-Trump conservative Sarah Longwell described the spectacle as “Real fall of Rome sh-t.”

“As the typical nutters are losing their s--t over AI created content, well done!” Scavino wrote alongside another user’s AI-generated video he reposted in response to criticism. “It is AI, correct?”