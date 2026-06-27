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Kelsey Grammer Defends Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool Mess as Online Mockery Builds

Composite photo of Kelsey Grammer and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Grammer defended Donald Trump over the reflecting pool mess.

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June 27 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

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Kelsey Grammer is turning a messy national monument renovation into a culture-war sermon.

The Frasier star appeared on Fox NewsJesse Watters Primetime this week to defend President Donald Trump amid backlash over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which has reportedly been plagued by algae, peeling paint and dead wildlife after a $14.8 million renovation.

Watters framed the criticism around what he called the left’s inability to enjoy “nice things.” Grammer, a longtime Trump supporter, picked up the argument from there.

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Kelsey Grammer’s Patriotism Pitch

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Image of He dismissed critics during a Fox News appearance.
Source: MEGA

He dismissed critics during a Fox News appearance.

“There is a virus that has infected a very small number of people, I think, who just want to tear things down,” Grammer told Watters. “They've been consumed by hatred, and of course, hatred ends up basically destroying you.”

The actor said he prays for Americans to find “a decent sentiment” about the country’s current leaders.

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Image of Kelsey Grammer called for 'decent sentiment' towards the country and its leaders.
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Grammer called for 'decent sentiment' towards the country and its leaders.

“I pray for them. I pray for everyone to find a decent sentiment in their hearts about this country about the people who run it these days,” he said.

Grammer, who hosts Fox Nation’s The Patriot War, also spoke about his plans to spend America’s 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C., and described a nonprofit he is working on called the American Revelation, which he said is meant to help people “fall in love with your country.”

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The Pool Becomes a Flashpoint

Image of Donald Trump blamed vandals for the pool’s reported damage.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blamed vandals for the pool’s reported damage.

The president has defended the Reflecting Pool project while claiming, without evidence, that vandals cut into the pool, causing all the current issues.

“They cut it up good,” Trump told reporters on June 23. “And then they cut it 200, 350-foot slips in the form of lots of little slips, a real horrible stuff.”

Trump announced that six people had been arrested “for the damage they did to our Country’s now beautiful Reflecting Pool.” Those arrested included 67-year-old David Hearn, a three-time Olympic canoeist, who said he was held for hours.

The Backlash Hits Kelsey Grammer

Image of His remarks sparked criticism online.
Source: MEGA

His remarks sparked criticism online.

Grammer’s defense drew swift criticism online. Martina Navratilova wrote on X, “We love America Kelsey, we don’t love the people running it. Ok? That is not hate, that is love and caring. Try again…”

Another X user simply said, “We don’t want your prayers, Grammer.”

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