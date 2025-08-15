Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Wows in Siren Red Bikini While Enjoying 'Parisian Summer': Photos
Dancing With the Stars alum Jenna Johnson is taking time away from the dance floor while poolside in France.
“It’s giving Parisian summer 🤏🏼🤏🏼,” Johnson, 31, captioned a carousel of steamy vacation photos via Instagram on Thursday, August 15. In the photo, the ABC star posed in a siren red halter bikini as she lounged poolside in front of turquoise-blue waters and a quaint French cottage.
Jenna Johnson Wore a Red Bikini in France
“she IS the moment ❤️🔥,” one fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “Your body is phenomenally beautiful, stunningly sculpted! Absolutely gorgeous!!! Workout goals for me! 😆 Enjoy your vacation!!!”
“Girl your TAN ✨🤎 bronze queen!” a third quipped.
Jenna Johnson Shared a Video From the Eiffel Tower
Johnson has shared many moments from her overseas trip, including an adorable moment at the Eiffel Tower with her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.
“Had to jump on this trend with the most perfect backdrop ✨🥹💘🥰♾️,” she captioned a video clip on August 14. “Thank you to the sweetest stranger friend, Nala, that filmed this for us 🫶🏼 you’re the best!!”
In the clip, Chmerkovskiy, 39, lifted Johnson off the air with one arm as she put her arms around him and gave him a romantic kiss. “That is romantic. Not only a solid one-arm lift, but while carrying her purse in the other hand. Love ❤️,” one adoring fan penned.
Jenna Johnson Clapped Back at a Hater
Chmerkovskiy and Johnson have been together since 2015, tying the knot nearly 4 years later. The pair welcomed their son, Rome, in January 2023.
Just last month, the Dancing With the Stars pro clapped back at an online troll who criticized her 2-year-old son for drinking from a bottle.
The choreographer took to her Instagram Stories to respond to a message that said, “Way too old for this fat r----- to have a bottle.”
Jenna Johnson Thanked Her Supporters
“[I’m] totally fine when other moms give *positive* advice and I’m always open to feedback to an extent,” Johnson wrote in a caption over the screenshot. “But this woman (who's profile pic is of her holding her own baby) decided to DM me this [sic].”
She continued, “What world are we living in?? I understand that I put my life out there publicly, which I honestly want to STOP doing when extremely rude and harmful messages toward my baby are sent to me.”
Johnson later shared a follow-up message, where she thanked her followers for supporting her original post.
“I honestly cried reading ALL your messages,” she told her followers. “My heart really hurt yesterday at how vile and mean some people can be, but once again I was shown just how much this little community of mine on here can also show up. You gave me the love, support, and kindness that I believe in!”