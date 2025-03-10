'Boy Meets World' Stars Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward's Feud Explained — How It Started and Their Status After Tense Podcast Reunion

Although Ward did not appear in the spinoff, she claimed she visited the set once, where Fishel was reportedly standoffish.

"I was shocked that she didn't even … she said 'Hello,' that’s it," Ward told Us Weekly in September 2022.

She added, "It's just a weird kind of thing, and I wish that we could be friends and I don't know the full reasons behind it. I had heard maybe she didn't like the whole old costars on the show, the girls to come back on there or something, but I don't know why she didn't or doesn't like me … we didn't, like, have a blowout. I was expecting bear hugs like I got from the guys, and [with Fishel] it was like, 'Oh … hi.'"

In a 2022 interview with TMZ, Ward said Fishel "does not like me. I think it has to do with the s----- stuff." She also claimed her former costar unfriended her on Facebook after she tried to reach out before Fishel's wedding to Tim Belusko.

"I wrote her a note to say congratulations, you're gonna be beautiful. She didn't respond to it," the 48-year-old adult film star said of Fishel.