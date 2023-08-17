Kevin and Danielle Jonas Reveal Their Date Night Routine While the Singer Is on the Road: 'We Work Together'

It's safe to say Kevin and Danielle Jonas are busier than ever, which is why it's important for them to fit in a date night every so often.

"I have a rule and we try to follow it. It doesn't always work out, but we try! Every two weeks we go on a date and once every two months, we go away for a weekend. Then, once every two years, we go away for a week. The latter hasn't worked out for us," the boy band member, 35, and Danielle, 36, exclusively tell OK! while raising awareness about the latter's eczema journey in partnership with Sanofi and Regeneron to educate people on how Dupixent is a treatment option.