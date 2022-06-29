Danielle Olivera Reveals She Was Hesitant To Star On 'Summer House' After Season 6 Drama: 'It Took A Lot For Me To Want To Do It All Over Again'

"I am not over the moon excited about this season," the entrepreneur exclusively told OK! while sharing her personal journey toward more mindful spending and saving habits at the Fidelity Bloom Launch Event in NYC on June 13. "Last summer was much heavier than it ever needed to be, and I've never experienced some of those things that happened. I've never been in an altercation like that — especially in the way it escalated. It took a lot for me to do it all over again."

In fact, Olivera debated not coming back for anymore seasons.

"It something that I think about every single day. Sometimes I am like, 'Why am I putting myself through it again?' But if it means reaching at least one person who might be inspired to do what I do like and be bigger than they ever have thought that they can be, then it's right," she declared. "That's why I do it, and obviously I get to hang out with some of my best friends. I want people to understand that everyone can attain what I've attained because I came from the opposite of it."