What REALLY Made Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips File for Divorce After Standing by Convicted Rapist

As OK! previously reported, on Monday, September 18, she filed for divorce from the That '70s Show star, and she also requested spousal support and full custody of their daughter.

Phillips was spotted at Masterson's trial, and though his celebrity pals, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis praised Masterson, the judge was not convinced.

"Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you," Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo told him. "But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences."