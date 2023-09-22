What REALLY Made Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips File for Divorce After Standing by Convicted Rapist
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, shocked the world when she filed for divorce from the convicted rapist despite standing by his side throughout his trials.
Now, a source revealed the real reason why she decided to split from the disgraced actor, 47, who is going to jail for 30 years for raping two women.
"Bijou loves Danny, always will, and really hopes that his sentence is eventually lessened and or reversed," the insider dished of the model, 43, who shares daughter Fianna with Masterson. "A few reasons she has sought a divorce are twofold. Recently, friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love. Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."
"She doesn't want to lose money and land and housing over a future civil lawsuit against Danny. She is looking to protect her future and that is one big reason she has pursued divorce," the source continued. "Bijou will never say anything negative about Danny's parenting skills, he is incredible in that department."
As OK! previously reported, on Monday, September 18, she filed for divorce from the That '70s Show star, and she also requested spousal support and full custody of their daughter.
Phillips was spotted at Masterson's trial, and though his celebrity pals, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis praised Masterson, the judge was not convinced.
"Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you," Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo told him. "But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences."
Prior to the bombshell divorce filing, Phillips gushed over Masterson, saying, he "has literally been a life-saving partner to me."
"I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter," she stated. "I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father. My daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helped her with homework every night. She loves her father. When he calls us each day, she ends with 'I love you too much Daddy.'"
"We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband and a devoted father to our daughter," she pleaded at the time.
Ultimately, she decided it was best to part ways with Masterson.
"They had their life, and it has been completely uprooted and changed. And change is as scary and miserable as one would imagine," an insider noted.
