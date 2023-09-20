Imprisoned Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Requests Spousal Support and Full Custody in Shocking Divorce Filing
Bijou Phillips requested spousal support from her estranged husband, Danny Masterson, in a shocking divorce filing on Monday, September 18.
If approved by a judge, the That '70s Show star will need to pay Phillips from behind bars — as he was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of committing two counts of rape during the early 2000s.
In Phillips' divorce filing obtained by a news publication, which came after nearly 12 years of marriage to the disgraced actor, the 43-year-old requested to "terminate the court's ability to grant support" to Masterson, 47, as he will potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.
Phillip's also asked to be awarded full legal and physical custody of her and Masterson's daughter, Fianna, 9, while requesting her estranged husband solely be granted visitation rights.
The Havoc actress asked for her and Masterson's assets be divided by the court as separate property. There was nothing cited in the divorce documents that would indicate the separated spouses had a prenuptial agreement in place before they tied the knot in 2011, the court papers obtained by the news outlet revealed.
Phillips listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for filing to legally end their marriage, though the separation date was "TBD" (to be determined).
The Almost Famous star additionally requested for Masterson to be ordered to pay her attorneys fees.
Phillips filing for divorce came as a surprise after she stood by her estranged husband's side throughout the entirety of his trial — up until the moment he was taken away to prison after a judge declared his 30 year to life sentencing on Thursday, September 7.
- Bijou Phillips Called Danny Masterson an 'Extraordinary Husband' 1 Month Before She Filed for Divorce
- Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce After Actor Is Found Guilty of Rape
- Danny Masterson Changed After 'That '70s Show' and Turned to the 'Dark Side of Hollywood,' Ex-Stepdad Admits
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a sketch of the scene inside the court room obtained by the news publication, Masterson can be seen blowing a kiss to Phillips before he was taken into custody for at least the next three decades.
Phillips' lawyer Peter A. Lauzon provided a statement to the outlet about the Bully star filing to end the couple's union, writing: "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter."
"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter," the message from the mom-of-one's attorney concluded.
Phillips was "shocked and devastated" by Masterson's two count rape conviction, a source spilled to the news outlet after the jury's Wednesday, May 31, declaration that the actor was guilty of raping two women on separate occasions roughly 20 years ago.
"She wasn’t prepared for the verdict. She never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded," the insider concluded at the time.
People obtained Phillips' divorce doucments and spoke to a source after the jury's verdict at the end of May.