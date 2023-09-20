Imprisoned Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Requests Spousal Support and Full Custody in Shocking Divorce Filing

In Phillips' divorce filing obtained by a news publication, which came after nearly 12 years of marriage to the disgraced actor, the 43-year-old requested to "terminate the court's ability to grant support" to Masterson, 47, as he will potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

Phillip's also asked to be awarded full legal and physical custody of her and Masterson's daughter, Fianna, 9, while requesting her estranged husband solely be granted visitation rights.