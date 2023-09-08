Danny Masterson Under 24-Hour Surveillance in Jail Following 30-Year Prison Sentence
Danny Masterson is being kept under the watchful eye of authorities following his sentencing.
The That '70s Show actor has been under 24-hour surveillance in case he starts showing signs of mental distress after a judge ordered him to spend the next 30 years of his life behind bars for the rape of two women in the early '00s.
According to law enforcement sources, Masterson was in their custody before being transferred to a California state prison that he will call home for the next three decades.
Officers have kept the actor on a round-the-clock video monitor and conducted check-ins every 30 minutes to ensure he's safe. If he begins to show any signs of distress, he will immediately be taken in for a mental health evaluation.
However, Masterson's attorney, Shawn Holley, ensured his client was mentally strong and felt confident his conviction would be overturned on appeal, based on his meetings with several top appellate attorneys.
As OK! previously reported, after being convicted on two counts of rape, the Cybil actor's fate was sealed by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo who heard moving speeches given by the two female victims.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Mr. Masterson, I know that you're sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you," Olmedo explained to Masterson before sentencing him. "But, Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. One way or another, you will have to come to terms with your prior actions and their consequences."
The penalty for the two sexual assaults was the maximum allowed under the law, meaning that after 25-and-a-half years, the 47-year-old will be eligible for parole. However, authorities have the right to hold him for life.
TMZ was the first to report that Masterson was under 24-hour surveillance.