Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Rape Conviction
Danny Masterson's judgement day has come.
On Thursday, September 7, the That '70s Show star was sentenced by a judge to 30 years to life behind bars for the sexual assaults of two women in the early '00s.
After moving statements made by victims about the struggles they faced in the aftermath of Masterson's crimes, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo handed down the three decade sentence.
"When you raped me, you stole from me,” one of the women said about her 2003 rape as the sitcom star looked on. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit."
"You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent," she emotionally continued. "The world is better off with you in prison."
Masterson's second victim explained that the 47-year-old "has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused" in a statement of her own.
"I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police," the anonymous female said.
According to the report, Masterson waived his right to speak prior to his official sentencing. Per eyewitnesses, the actor had no visible reaction after the judge’s decision. His wife, Bijou Phillips, was seen crying earlier in the hearing.
Before revealing his fate, Judge Olmedo made a statement of their own. "Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you,” Olmedo said. “But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences."
The sentence was the maximum allowed under the law, meaning that after 25 and a half years, Masterson will be eligible for parole. However, authorities have the right to hold him for life.
AP obtained the victims and the judge's statements.