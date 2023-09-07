Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Rape Conviction

"You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent," she emotionally continued. "The world is better off with you in prison."

Masterson's second victim explained that the 47-year-old "has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused" in a statement of her own.

"I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police," the anonymous female said.