ENTERTAINMENT Danny Pintauro Says He Earns Nothing From 'Who’s the Boss' Residuals While Admitting Acting Alone Is Not Enough to Survive Source: MEGA Danny Pintauro said he earned nothing from 'Who's the Boss?' residuals. Ayesha Zafar June 25 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Danny Pintauro is opening up about the financial reality behind life after sitcom stardom. "I don’t make money from residuals," the former Who’s the Boss? star said during an appearance on the "Pod Meets World" podcast hosted by Danielle Fishel on Monday, June 22.

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Source: MEGA Danny Pintauro said he worked multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Pintauro, who played Jonathan Bower on the hit ABC sitcom from 1984 to 1992, admitted that acting alone is no longer enough to support him. The actor said he currently juggles multiple jobs to make ends meet, including delivering packages for Amazon. "[Amazon is] one of the five different gig jobs that I’m doing right now,” he shared. “We’re gig actors. Acting is the gig. It’s one of the six gigs."

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Source: MEGA 'Who's The Boss?' star told acting alone is not enough to survive.

The former child star explained to the host Fishel that many performers are forced to find work outside of Hollywood because acting opportunities and income can be unpredictable, saying that acting alone is often not enough to pay the bills. He said, "We have to do what we have to do to survive." Pintauro added, "We have got to keep moving as humans." He further shared, "And I know you can all relate to what that looks like. We’re all doing it. I am not different from you in that sense."

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Danny Pintauro Says Public Reaction Changed After Viral Amazon Photo

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Source: Instagram/@dannypintauro Danny Pintauro addressed the attention surrounding his Amazon delivery job.

Earlier this year, the Cujo movie star made headlines after sharing an Instagram post of himself working as an Amazon delivery driver. He reflected, saying, "The flack just disappeared." The actor noted that society often takes pleasure in watching celebrities struggle after their fame fades. He recalled experiencing similar backlash years prior when he accepted a summer position at Gap while the show Who's the Boss? was still concluding. "For a long time, it was they love to see the downfall," The Comeback Kids TV star remarked. "There is something about that." He further stated, "Just humans love to see other people being miserable … and especially someone that they have placed on such a pedestal to see that person come down a bunch of levels."

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Danny Pintauro Says His 5 Jobs Are More Than Just About Money

Source: MEGA Danny Pintauro revealed he is currently working five jobs.

In a recent Instagram post, Pintauro made it clear that the discussion surrounding his various jobs doesn't capture the full picture. He spoke about the focus on his work beyond Hollywood in his social media post. He wrote, "The internet has apparently decided the headline is that I have 5 jobs because residuals aren’t enough." He continued, "Not untrue… just not the whole story." The Beniker Gang movie star elaborated that he takes on different projects to demonstrate his skills as a performer. "The other part is that I’m doing the work to show people what I can do as an actor now," he said.

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Danny Pintauro Balances Multiple Careers Outside Hollywood

Source: MEGA Danny Pintauro has been an acting coach for 10 years.