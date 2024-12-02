'Who's the Boss?' Star Danny Pintauro Undergoes Surgery After Near-Fatal Scooter Accident: 'The Most Excruciating Pain l've Ever Felt'
Actor Danny Pintauro is recovering from emergency surgery after a near-fatal scooter accident on Thanksgiving night.
The Who's the Boss? alum detailed his health scare via Instagram on Sunday, December 1, sharing glimpses of himself hooked up with wires in a hospital bed.
Pintauro, 48, was riding in the bike lane when he was "suddenly blocked with cones ... and forced to choose between a van and a pylon."
"The pylons hurt!! Have a terrible scrape on my arm and I was pretty convinced I had broken my arm. The next morning it was a whole lot better so l didn't worry as much," he explained.
However, things took a turn south two days later, as he "started having these weird chest pains... the pain was so significant all across my chest and my stomach muscles and my shoulder muscles that I could barely breath. It was the [worst] moment of my life."
After bloodwork, a CAT scan and more, it was discovered that he had an infection in his bloodstream due to a tear in his stomach lining, as "air and stomach acid were escaping into my abdomen."
The situation led to Pintauro experiencing "the most excruciating pain l've ever felt in my whole life."
The star underwent emergency surgery to fix the issue, which has "pretty much" made the pain go away, though he has to be intubated for a total of three days to ensure he doesn't upset the stitches in his stomach.
"They always say this but it's very true, if I had waited any longer, I could have died," he noted. "My body was the one who told me something was absolutely wrong."
The actor concluded his post — which he captioned, "#surgery. No balloons, food, or real flowers allowed in ICU!" — by thanking his husband, Will Tabares, for looking after him and gave a shout-out to the doctors and staff at the hospital.
"Keep me in your prayers for the next few days and that the repair sticks and that I can get out of here soon," Pintauro added.
The actor admitted this was his first major surgery and called the ordeal "terrifying," though on the bright side, he found out his arm wasn't broken.
His old Who's the Boss costar Alyssa Milano commented on the post, "Oh no! I’m so sorry," while actress Barbara Crampton wrote, "Ooooh no! Sending love and good thoughts!! 😍😍❤️❤️."
"I'm so sorry to hear this! 😢 I hope you will get well soon! 🙏❤," one fan penned, while a second wrote, "Sending positive healing vibes and prayers your way Danny. Get better quick 🙏."