'Who's the Boss?' Star Danny Pintauro Undergoes Surgery After Near-Fatal Scooter Accident: 'The Most Excruciating Pain l've Ever Felt'

However, things took a turn south two days later, as he "started having these weird chest pains... the pain was so significant all across my chest and my stomach muscles and my shoulder muscles that I could barely breath. It was the [worst] moment of my life."

After bloodwork, a CAT scan and more, it was discovered that he had an infection in his bloodstream due to a tear in his stomach lining, as "air and stomach acid were escaping into my abdomen."

The situation led to Pintauro experiencing "the most excruciating pain l've ever felt in my whole life."