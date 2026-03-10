or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ryan Murphy
OK LogoNEWS

Daryl Hannah's Friend Rosanna Arquette Blasts 'Love Story' Portrayal: 'She's a Great Woman'

split photo of daryl hannah and rosanna arquette
Source: mega

Rosanna Arquette slammed Ryan Murphy's portrayal of Daryl Hannah's relationship with the late JFK Jr.

March 10 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

After John F. Kennedy Jr.'s ex-girlfriend Daryl Hannah ripped apart her portrayal in Ryan Murphy's Love Story, pal Rosanna Arquette backed her up.

"I love Daryl Hannah. She’s a great woman, a great actor, writer, director and activist for the environment for years," the Desperately Seeking Susan actress wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 8. "She is also an animal whisperer. Her work in the world has been epic."

"The portrayal of her on the streaming thing is bulls---," she continued, before going on to stress that Hannah's relationship with Kennedy was a great one while it lasted.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @NahBabyNahNah/x

Rosanna Arquette came to the defense of Daryl Hannah.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'Her Love With John F. Kennedy Jr. Was Real'

image of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Daryl Hannah's relationship that lasted roughly from 1988 to 1994.
Source: mega

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Daryl Hannah's relationship lasted roughly from 1988 to 1994.

"Her love with John F. Kennedy Jr. was real," Arquette, 66, said, "And some of the happiest times John F. Kennedy Jr. had - Just ask his family. But no one did."

Several stars offered their support for the Steel Magnolias actress, 65, in the comment section, including Debi Mazar, Griffin Dunne and Ione Skye.

"The real Daryl Hannah everyone knows and can tell is all the things you say - she’s brilliant,” Skye, 55, wrote. "I admire her so much, always have."

Article continues below advertisement

image of 'Daryl was treated horribly,' actor-director Griffin Dunne commented on Rosanna Arquette's post.
Source: mega

'Daryl was treated horribly,' actor-director Griffin Dunne commented on Rosanna Arquette's post.

Meanwhile, Dunne, 70, wrote, "Daryl was treated HORRIBLY but man, can she stick up for herself. Her op/ed in the Times was brilliant and should have shamed everyone responsible for her gross depiction."

Mazar, 61, simply added, "Yes💯."

MORE ON:
Ryan Murphy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Actions and Behaviors Attributed to Me Are Untrue'

image of Daryl Hannah condemned her 'Love Story' portrayal in a scathing essay.
Source: mega

Daryl Hannah condemned her 'Love Story' portrayal in a scathing essay.

Hannah herself slammed the FX series in a New York Times essay titled "How Can ‘Love Story’ Get Away With This?" published on March 6.

"The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John," she wrote. "The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue."

JFK Jr.'s Nephew Says the Show Is Pure 'Fiction'

image of JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg also condemned the series.
Source: CBS News/youtube

JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg also condemned the series.

The Splash actress, who dated the magazine publisher for five years, insisted that she's never "hosted cocaine-fueled parties," "pressured anyone into marriage," "intruded upon anyone’s private memorial" or "planted any story in the press."

Meanwhile, JFK Jr.'s nephew, Jack Schlossberg, recently told CBS Morning News: "I would just want people who do watch the show to watch it with one letter in mind and that's a capital 'F' for fiction."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.