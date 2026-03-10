Daryl Hannah's Friend Rosanna Arquette Blasts 'Love Story' Portrayal: 'She's a Great Woman'

Article continues below advertisement

After John F. Kennedy Jr.'s ex-girlfriend Daryl Hannah ripped apart her portrayal in Ryan Murphy's Love Story, pal Rosanna Arquette backed her up. "I love Daryl Hannah. She’s a great woman, a great actor, writer, director and activist for the environment for years," the Desperately Seeking Susan actress wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 8. "She is also an animal whisperer. Her work in the world has been epic." "The portrayal of her on the streaming thing is bulls---," she continued, before going on to stress that Hannah's relationship with Kennedy was a great one while it lasted.

Daryl Hannah’s pal Rosanna Arquette rails against JFK Jr.’s ex’s ‘bulls–t’ portrayal in ‘Love Story’ "Her love with John F Kennedy Jr. was real and some of the happiest times John F Kennedy Jr. had -- Just ask his family. But no one did," the actress said. https://t.co/3CPzvlhlrX pic.twitter.com/YiahSvcc5f — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 9, 2026 Source: @NahBabyNahNah/x Rosanna Arquette came to the defense of Daryl Hannah.

'Her Love With John F. Kennedy Jr. Was Real'

Source: mega John F. Kennedy Jr. and Daryl Hannah's relationship lasted roughly from 1988 to 1994.

"Her love with John F. Kennedy Jr. was real," Arquette, 66, said, "And some of the happiest times John F. Kennedy Jr. had - Just ask his family. But no one did." Several stars offered their support for the Steel Magnolias actress, 65, in the comment section, including Debi Mazar, Griffin Dunne and Ione Skye. "The real Daryl Hannah everyone knows and can tell is all the things you say - she’s brilliant,” Skye, 55, wrote. "I admire her so much, always have."

Source: mega 'Daryl was treated horribly,' actor-director Griffin Dunne commented on Rosanna Arquette's post.

Meanwhile, Dunne, 70, wrote, "Daryl was treated HORRIBLY but man, can she stick up for herself. Her op/ed in the Times was brilliant and should have shamed everyone responsible for her gross depiction." Mazar, 61, simply added, "Yes💯."

'The Actions and Behaviors Attributed to Me Are Untrue'

Source: mega Daryl Hannah condemned her 'Love Story' portrayal in a scathing essay.

Hannah herself slammed the FX series in a New York Times essay titled "How Can ‘Love Story’ Get Away With This?" published on March 6. "The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John," she wrote. "The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue."

JFK Jr.'s Nephew Says the Show Is Pure 'Fiction'

Source: CBS News/youtube JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg also condemned the series.