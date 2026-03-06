John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Dating History: From Daryl Hannah to Carolyn Bessette

Article continues below advertisement

John F. Kennedy Jr., son of the late President John F. Kennedy, was not only a public figure but also a prominent figure in the dating world. His romantic history includes high-profile relationships that spanned decades. Before marrying Carolyn Bessette in 1996, JFK Jr. dated a number of notable women, capturing media attention and public interest.

Jenny Christian and Sally Munro

The first significant relationship in JFK Jr.'s life began in high school with Jenny Christian. They dated from 1978 to 1979 after meeting at Phillips Academy Andover. After this early romance, he crossed paths with Sally Munro at Brown University, where they began a six-year relationship.

Brooke Shields

While at Brown, JFK Jr. also met actress Brooke Shields. They rekindled their connection in the 1980s. Brooke later shared her experience on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that JFK Jr. once remarked she resembled his mother. Shields described their date as memorable and their kiss as the best she had ever experienced. "I froze though because he was so precious to me," she expressed.

Christina Haag

Following his time with Brooke, JFK Jr. dated Christina Haag, a former classmate. Their five-year relationship would eventually inspire Christina to write a memoir titled Come to the Edge.

Madonna

During a brief break with Haag, JFK Jr. sparked romance rumors with pop icon Madonna, who was separating from actor Sean Penn.

Julie Baker

In 1989, he met model Julie Baker, and they had an on-again, off-again relationship until 1991. Julie recounted how surprised she was to receive a call from JFK Jr., inviting her to a poetry reading. Their friendship continued even after their breakup, with Julie noting she saw him just a week before his tragic death.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cindy Crawford

JFK Jr. also dated Sarah Jessica Parker for six months and was rumored to have had a brief romance with supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1995.

Daryl Hannah

However, it was his relationship with actress Daryl Hannah that is often remembered as one of his most serious. They dated for five years after reconnecting at his aunt's wedding in 1988.

Carolyn Bassette

