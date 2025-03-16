Dave Chappelle Is a 'Great Mentor' for Justin Bieber as He 'Sympathizes' With Singer's Troubles: 'He Isn't at All Judgmental'

Comedian Dave Chappelle is stepping up to support singer Justin Bieber , as the pair have been hanging out recently.

Chappelle gets what Bieber is going through, as he was “put through the ringer in his time in Hollywood,” the source noted. “When he was at his most successful, he pulled the plug and checked himself out of the madness of television and headed to South Africa.”

“To say he understands and sympathizes with Justin and what he’s going through right now is an understatement,” an insider shared. “He’s a great mentor for Justin, because he’s got all this life experience and isn’t at all judgmental.”

At the peak of his fame, the former Chappelle’s Show star and creator stated to Time magazine in May 2005 he needed to go on a “spiritual retreat” and walked away from a $50 million contract with Comedy Central.

While many thought he went to a mental health treatment facility, the Half Baked actor denied that upon his return to the United States.

“I’m not crazy,” he said. “I’m not smoking crack. I’m definitely stressed out. You hear so many voices jockeying for position in your mind that you want to make sure that you hear your own voice. So I figured, let me just cut myself off from everybody, take a minute and pull a Flintstone — stop a speeding car by using my bare feet as the brakes.”