Dave Chappelle Is a 'Great Mentor' for Justin Bieber as He 'Sympathizes' With Singer's Troubles: 'He Isn't at All Judgmental'
Comedian Dave Chappelle is stepping up to support singer Justin Bieber, as the pair have been hanging out recently.
“To say he understands and sympathizes with Justin and what he’s going through right now is an understatement,” an insider shared. “He’s a great mentor for Justin, because he’s got all this life experience and isn’t at all judgmental.”
Chappelle gets what Bieber is going through, as he was “put through the ringer in his time in Hollywood,” the source noted. “When he was at his most successful, he pulled the plug and checked himself out of the madness of television and headed to South Africa.”
At the peak of his fame, the former Chappelle’s Show star and creator stated to Time magazine in May 2005 he needed to go on a “spiritual retreat” and walked away from a $50 million contract with Comedy Central.
While many thought he went to a mental health treatment facility, the Half Baked actor denied that upon his return to the United States.
“I’m not crazy,” he said. “I’m not smoking crack. I’m definitely stressed out. You hear so many voices jockeying for position in your mind that you want to make sure that you hear your own voice. So I figured, let me just cut myself off from everybody, take a minute and pull a Flintstone — stop a speeding car by using my bare feet as the brakes.”
The insider shared everyone was “bashing” Chappelle at the time and “accusing him of being on drugs,” but that’s not what was going on. Rather, they said he just “needed to do what was right for himself.”
People have been very critical of Bieber lately, accusing him of using substances. Amid the criticism, he shared an Instagram post with a series of shots of himself smoking out of a bong, which added fuel to the fire.
As for how Chappelle is able to help the “Baby” crooner, the insider stated, “He’s just a cool guy, he makes Justin laugh non-stop, they have a good time together. He’s even helping Justin from a creative perspective, their friendship is multifaceted.”
“Dave isn’t the only old-school comedian that Justin’s close to,” they concluded, “he’s also tight with Adam Sandler, they go way back, too.”
As OK! reported, in the wake of accusations he was using drugs, Bieber took to Instagram Story to share the following cryptic message: “We have nothing to prove today. Just the gift of life today to accept and receive. Nothing is owed to us. And we don’t owe anyone anything.”
