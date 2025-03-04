Justin Bieber Slammed After Posing With Bongs Despite His Rep Shutting Down Drug Rumors: 'Too Sad to Watch'

The “Sorry” singer took to Instagram to share photos of smoke coming out of his mouth as he held a glass bong in his hand. In the pictures, Bieber was seated on a blue electric bicycle and dressed in jeans and a baggy jacket. Bieber did not caption the collage of photos — but that didn’t stop a barrage of commenters from putting their two cents in. “You're a new father, something you've wanted,” one Instagram user shared. “Set a better example for your son.”

“This is too sad to watch and even more disturbing to follow,” another person said. “Young kids love your music and your haircuts & style and they really look up you! But this is what you post?!?! You’re supposed to be a role model…and you’re now a father too! You’re so talented…don’t let that go to waste…May God bless you and help you overcome your battles.”

Another Instagram user asked him why he was “going back" to his old ways.

Not all feedback was negative, as some stood up for the famous singer. “Why does it surprise y’all to see a celebrity smoke like 75 percent of the world does?” one person asked. “There’s literally so many people that smoke and he’s obviously not doing it in front of his son. My parents smoked through my childhood and I never knew until I was older and they raised me just fine. Y’all are sensitive.”

“Y’all are F------- tripping,” another Instagram user said. “It’s weed not crack cocaine.”