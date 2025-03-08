Justin Bieber Cryptically Claims He Doesn't 'Owe Anyone Anything' After Rep Shuts Down Rumors He’s Using Drugs

In the images, the Grammy winner sat on a blue electric bicycle and dressed in jeans and a maroon and black jacket. The snapshots showed Justin blowing smoke out of his mouth with the bong in hand. Though he did not caption the post, plenty of fans left their reactions.

“You're a new father, something you've wanted. Set a better example for your son,” one person penned, while another ranted, “This is too sad to watch and even more disturbing to follow. Young kids love your music and your haircuts & style and they really look up to you! But this is what you post?!?! You’re supposed to be a role model…and you’re now a father too! You’re so talented…don’t let that go to waste…May God bless you and help you overcome your battles.”