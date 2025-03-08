or
Justin Bieber Cryptically Claims He Doesn't 'Owe Anyone Anything' After Rep Shuts Down Rumors He’s Using Drugs

Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Following a series of concerning social media posts, fans of Justin Bieber claimed he may be using drugs.

March 8 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber seemingly doesn’t care about explaining himself to his haters.

On Saturday, March 8, the pop star, 31, shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Story amid rumors he is struggling with drug use.

justin bieber doesnt owe anyone rep shuts down rumors drugs
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

'We have nothing to prove today,' Justin Bieber wrote on social media amid rumors he is using drugs.

“We have nothing to prove today. Just the gift of life today to accept and receive,” he began. “Nothing is owed to us. And we don’t owe anyone anything.”

In addition to the caption written in black lettering on a white background, the “Baby” singer added the song “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder.

As OK! previously reported, after the father-of-one — who shares 6-month-old son Jack with wife Hailey Bieber — began posting strange photos and clips on his social media, fans began to speculate that he could be using.

Most recently, Justin raised red flags when he uploaded photos of himself smoking a bong despite his rep claiming the chatter is false.

justin bieber doesnt owe anyone rep shuts down rumors drugs
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber recently posted photos of himself smoking a bong while on a blue bike.

In the images, the Grammy winner sat on a blue electric bicycle and dressed in jeans and a maroon and black jacket. The snapshots showed Justin blowing smoke out of his mouth with the bong in hand. Though he did not caption the post, plenty of fans left their reactions.

“You're a new father, something you've wanted. Set a better example for your son,” one person penned, while another ranted, “This is too sad to watch and even more disturbing to follow. Young kids love your music and your haircuts & style and they really look up to you! But this is what you post?!?! You’re supposed to be a role model…and you’re now a father too! You’re so talented…don’t let that go to waste…May God bless you and help you overcome your battles.”

Others defended the celeb, with one user noting, “Why does it surprise y’all to see a celebrity smoke like 75 percent of the world does?”

Another supporter said, “There’s literally so many people that smoke and he’s obviously not doing it in front of his son. My parents smoked through my childhood and I never knew until I was older and they raised me just fine. Y’all are sensitive.”

justin bieber doesnt owe anyone rep shuts down rumors drugs
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

'Set a better example for your son,' one follower wrote on Justin Bieber's post of him smoking.

Before Justin shared the shocking upload on Tuesday, March 4, his rep issued a statement to TMZ on February 23, revealing that the rumor is “absolutely not true.”

The spokesperson also noted that this year has been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

justin bieber doesnt owe anyone rep shuts down rumors drugs
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed son Jack in August 2024.

They also added that the fan theories are “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

