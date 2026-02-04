'Full House' Alum Dave Coulier Reveals Shocking Health Update After Being Diagnosed With '2 Different Cancers in 2 Years'
Feb. 4 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Dave Coulier shared a shocking update after being diagnosed with two different cancers in two years.
"It's been a rollercoaster ride for sure," Coulier, 66, told host Robin Roberts during the Wednesday, February 4, broadcast of Good Morning America. "I'm in remission with both cancers, and what a journey it's been."
Dave Coulier Revealed He Was in Remission of Both Cancers
Coulier first revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Though he fought the disease and was later cleared by March 2025, the Full House alum revealed last December that he had been diagnosed with tongue cancer.
The sitcom actor explained that the second cancer was "not related" to the first, but his first cancer diagnosis "helped" in early detecting his second.
'Cancer Is Always in the Rearview Mirror'
"It helped because I was going in for a checkup for the lymphoma and got a PET scan, and it revealed that something was in my throat," he recalled. "They said, 'Let's take a look at this.' Had robotic surgery, removed part of my tongue as part of the biopsy – that's painful surgery – and then it was revealed I have carcinoma and totally unrelated."
Coulier said going in for a PET scan "saved his life." Although the Thirteenth Year star was proud to announce he was in remission, he added, "I feel like cancer is always in the rearview mirror behind me."
Dave Coulier's Perspective Shift After Diagnoses
Coulier reflected on how his outlook shifted after facing his health challenges.
"It can steal parts of your life away from you. Psychologically, emotionally and certainly physically. I wasn't going to allow cancer to do that," he said. "I was going to laugh my way through it and keep the people that I love close to me and that helps."
Dave Coulier Praised John Stamos for His Support Amid Health Issues
Roberts, 65, asked Coulier about how his Full House costars have supported him amid his health issues, highlighting John Stamos.
"John flew into Michigan, came and visited us and made me laugh. He's my brother," Coulier recounted. "He wore a bald cap. When he came around the corner dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. He got COVID while he was staying with us, so we were like two fifth graders sitting in the hallway talking to each other with walkie-talkies."