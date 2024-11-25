Candace Cameron Bure Praises Dave Coulier's 'Great Positive Outlook' Amid His Cancer Battle: 'Everyone Handles It Differently'

As OK! previously reported, Coulier, 65, who played Uncle Joey on the sitcom, which ran from 1987 to 1995, announced his cancer diagnosis with the world earlier this month.

The comedian got the news after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes.

“Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,’” he recalled.

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he added. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”