Candace Cameron Bure Praises Dave Coulier's 'Great Positive Outlook' Amid His Cancer Battle: 'Everyone Handles It Differently'

Source: @dcoulier/Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure praised Dave Coulier's 'positive outlook' amid his cancer battle.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Dave Coulier's Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure shared an update on how the actor is doing after he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

“I think a life lesson is just to laugh a lot. We’re seeing that even with Dave Coulier right now — with his cancer diagnosis. He’s laughing his way through it,” the actress, 48, shared in a new interview. “And we’re all there laughing along with him in support.”

Source: @dcoulier/Instagram

Dave Coulier announced his cancer diagnosis in November.

Bure noted it's great to see Coulier's "great positive outlook" on life despite going through his health issues.

“Everyone handles it differently. And Dave is a person where laughter is the best medicine. So we’re doing that along with him and I’m glad," she stated.

Source: @dcoulier/Instagram

The star played Uncle Joey on 'Full House.'

It's no surprise Bure and her other Full House costars, who all mourned Bob Saget after his shocking death in 2022, are all rallying behind Coulier during this difficult time.

“We are a family, it just comes natural [to support each other]. It does,” she said of their bond. “So we’ve got the text chain, we call and we get together when we’re in town and when there’s some special event for someone. We just all show up and support each other. … That’s what family does, right? You stick together.”

Source: @dcoulier/Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure praised Dave Coulier's 'positive' outlook.

As OK! previously reported, Coulier, 65, who played Uncle Joey on the sitcom, which ran from 1987 to 1995, announced his cancer diagnosis with the world earlier this month.

The comedian got the news after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes.

“Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,’” he recalled.

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he added. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Source: @dcoulier/Instagram

Dave Coulier told his 'Full House' family about his diagnosis.

Coulier also revealed he wanted to tell his Full House family on his own terms.

“I didn’t want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out,” Coulier explained, adding he sent the news through a group message.

“It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with [wife Melissa Bring], but what can we do?’” Coulier recalled. “It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We’ve been there for so many years for each other, and it’s pretty remarkable.”

Us Weekly spoke to Bure.

