Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together After Musician Admitted to Fathering a Child 'Outside of His Marriage': Photos
Oct. 20 2025, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum put on a strong public front following the Foo Fighters frontman's shocking baby news.
The couple was all smiles at the Hope in the City of Angels charity gala at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, October 18.
The rare outing was the first time the duo took the red carpet together since Grohl, 56, announced he welcomed a fourth baby "outside of [his] marriage" in September 2024.
Blum, 49, stunned in a long-sleeved, black dress with a silver belt, paired with black tights and platform heels. She sported dark eyeliner and swept her hair into a low bun as she glanced amorously at her man in photos. Grohl matched his wife in a sleek black suit, loafers and glasses.
The musician was honored at the event for his volunteer work at the charity. According to an Instagram post of the star taking the stage, he was "saluted for donating much of his time and resources to feeding vulnerable communities in the LA area. On top of this, Dave pledged $100,000 to the mission during the Gala, and auctioned off a handwritten set of lyrics to any song of the winner’s choosing."
Before Saturday's event, Grohl and Blum were last seen together publicly in July at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
Dave Grohl's Cheating Scandal
In September 2024, Grohl shockingly admitted on Instagram that he welcomed a fourth daughter with a woman who was not his wife.
"I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together."
Grohl and Blum — who have been married for 21 years — share three daughters: Violet Maye, Harper Willow and Ophelia Saint.
Sources initially assumed the couple was destined for a breakup, as the rocker hired a divorce attorney before the news went public. The actress knew "for a while" about the new child before coming to accept the situation.
"She was shocked when she found out about the baby. Her friends are like family, and they rallied around her," a friend of hers said at the time.
Another insider added, "It was just such a shock for Jordyn. Her first instinct was that she wanted a divorce. The betrayal felt too heavy. But as weeks passed, she got some space to think and it just felt very sad to her if the family would split up."
As of last month, Blum had reportedly "forgiven" Grohl.
"They never wanted a divorce though — the idea of splitting up their family was too sad for both of them. They love their girls and they're both great parents," a source said.