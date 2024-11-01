Dave Grohl Drops Divorce Attorney After Affair Scandal, Source Claims: He's 'Hoping to Work Things Out With His Wife'
Dave Grohl is eager to do what it takes to patch things up with his wife, Jordyn Blum, after fathering a baby girl with another woman.
The Foo Fighters rocker is "no longer working with a divorce attorney" as he's "hoping to work things out" with Blum, according to a source.
A separate insider revealed Grohl "loves his family" and has been "prioritizing" them since his affair went public.
"He knows he messed up," he added. "It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family."
As OK! previously reported, Grohl confirmed the birth of his newest daughter this past September.
"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he said at the time. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Grohl also shares daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, with Blum.
Another source said Grohl has been under "total scrutiny" and "has no freedom" since his infidelity.
"He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it," the source explained. "But he’s got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life."
"He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy," the source continued. "He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix."
Despite the musician's promise to work on his relationships with his wife and children during this difficult time, days after his announcement, Blum was seen without her wedding ring on . A few weeks later, Grohl also appeared to not be wearing his ring on an outing.
"Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the insider shared. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."
