Meet Dave Grohl's Family Amid His Affair Drama: What to Know About His Wife, Children, Baby No. 4 and Mistress

Dave and Jordyn welcomed their first daughter, Violet Maye Grohl, on April 15, 2006, three years after walking down the aisle.

A few months later, the 55-year-old "Play" singer opened up about his fatherhood journey.

"We don't talk about how much we drank last night [anymore]," he told People in 2007. "[Now] it's how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. We used to go on the road for three months at a time. It's a struggle for me to leave for even 12 days. I realized the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now."

Dave and Violet notably shared the stage and sang Adele's "When We Were Young" at a 2018 benefit for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. They also made a cover of X's 1980 song "Nausea" in 2021, marking the first time they recorded together.

"I'm so proud of it because I love her very much and she's an amazing singer, but it kind of follows this lineage and family history from this guy in Switzerland to now my daughter Violet. It's this Bonebrake family tree that means a lot to me," Dave shared.

They had their latest collaboration at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.