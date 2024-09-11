Meet Dave Grohl's Family Amid His Affair Drama: What to Know About His Wife, Children, Baby No. 4 and Mistress
Jordyn Blum
Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl met his wife, Jordyn Blum, at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2001. Two years later, the pair tied the knot and began expanding their family.
Before Blum, Grohl was married to Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. They called it quits after the musician admitted to cheating on his then-spouse.
Reflecting on his relationship with Blum, Grohl said he initially ghosted her because he "was not ready for a serious relationship."
"After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again,'" he recalled in a 2007 interview with Elle.
Violet Maye Grohl
Dave and Jordyn welcomed their first daughter, Violet Maye Grohl, on April 15, 2006, three years after walking down the aisle.
A few months later, the 55-year-old "Play" singer opened up about his fatherhood journey.
"We don't talk about how much we drank last night [anymore]," he told People in 2007. "[Now] it's how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. We used to go on the road for three months at a time. It's a struggle for me to leave for even 12 days. I realized the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now."
Dave and Violet notably shared the stage and sang Adele's "When We Were Young" at a 2018 benefit for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. They also made a cover of X's 1980 song "Nausea" in 2021, marking the first time they recorded together.
"I'm so proud of it because I love her very much and she's an amazing singer, but it kind of follows this lineage and family history from this guy in Switzerland to now my daughter Violet. It's this Bonebrake family tree that means a lot to me," Dave shared.
They had their latest collaboration at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.
Harper Willow Grohl
- Dave Grohl Confesses to Fathering Baby Girl With Another Woman as He Works to 'Regain' Wife's 'Trust and Forgiveness'
- Dave Grohl Refuses to Explain Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Doesn't Sing Live After Throwing Shade at Pop Star
- Taylor Swift Hits Back at Dave Grohl After He Accused the Superstar of Not Singing Live at Her Eras Tour Concerts: Watch
In 2009, Jordyn gave birth to her and Dave's second child.
Harper Willow Grohl was "7 pounds, 8 ounces, 20 inches long and loud as h---," the statement from the couple read.
Like Violet, Harper has also been exploring her musical interests since receiving her first piano lesson from Paul McCartney when she was 5 years old. She also joined her father and sister at the 2018 benefit concert and played the drums for the acoustic rendition of "The Sky Is a Neighborhood."
Ophelia Saint Grohl
Dave announced Jordyn's third pregnancy at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, showing off his wife's growing baby bump. On August 1 of that year, Ophelia Saint Grohl was born.
The father-and-daughter tandem made a special cameo on Ryan's Mystery Playdate in October 2019.
Dave Grohl’s Mistress and Mystery Child
On September 10, Dave released a statement on Instagram in which he confirmed he fathered his fourth child outside his marriage to Jordyn.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," his message stated. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
He did not disclose details about his mistress and their child.