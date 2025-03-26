or
BREAKING NEWS
Dave Grohl's Wife 'Has Forgiven' Him After He Fathered a Baby With Another Woman But Couple Is Still 'Going to Counseling': Insider

Source: mega

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, has decided to stay with her husband after his shocking affair.

March 26 2025, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum's marriage has weathered the storm of his infidelity scandal.

Last year, the Foo Fighters star admitted to fathering a baby with another woman, but an insider revealed his wife has "forgiven" the rocker and is "trying to move on" from the drama.

Source: mega

An insider claimed Jordyn Blum has 'forgiven' husband Dave Grohl for cheating on her and welcoming a baby with another woman.

"She is [still] completely devastated by the situation but is standing by his side," the source added of Blum, 48.

The couple's relationship appears to still need some help, as the source told a news outlet, "they are going to counseling, and Dave has been doing anything he can to win back Jordyn’s trust."

"Neither of them wants the family broken," the insider added, referring to how the spouses share three daughters.

Source: mega

The source said the spouses are still 'going to counseling' to help deal with the drama.

As OK! reported, the musician, 56, confessed in September 2024 that he cheated on his wife and welcomed a daughter with a woman who was eventually identified as Jennifer Young, who's in her late 30's and lives in Los Angeles.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote on social media. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," Grohl continued in his public statement. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Source: mega

The blonde beauty and Grohl, who married in 2003, share three daughters.

Following the shocking reveal, both Grohl and Blum were spotted out without their wedding rings.

"Jordyn doesn’t want to be impetuous or emotional about this. She doesn’t want to break up her family, but her marriage is broken and she’s not sure if it’s repairable," a source said last year, noting she no longer "trusted" Grohl.

"Dave and Jordyn are stuck at an intersection," the insider said. "She’s just hoping the right decision will present itself in time."

It was reported that the drummer went on to hire a divorce attorney, however, by that November, it was revealed the father-of-four dropped the lawyer and was hoping to work things out with the actress.

An additional source revealed the spouses celebrated the holidays together as a family, and this past February, Grohl and Blum were seen out together for the first time since the scandal broke, and they were both noticeably wearing their rings.

Source: mega

The Foo Fighters star said he wants to 'be a loving and supportive parent' to the baby he welcomed out of wedlock.

"Dave’s been prioritizing his family. He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it," the insider explained. "He doesn’t want to lose his family."

Grohl and his baby mama have yet to reveal the name of their daughter.

Us Weekly reported on Blum forgiving her husband after his affair.

