Rock Legend Dave Navarro, 57, Spotted With Fourth Wife Vanessa DuBasso, 31, 1 Week After Wedding in Scotland
Guitarist Dave Navarro was spotted with his fourth wife, Vanessa DuBasso, one week after they tied the knot in a Scottish castle.
During their outing, the 57-year-old rock legend and the S-- School actress looked chipper as the paparazzi snapped their photos. The former Red Hot Chili Peppers band member wore a black top hat and he rocked a grungy beard and wore a pair of glasses.
Navarro wore a chic cape-like garment, while DuBasso dressed down in a sweatsuit.
The newlyweds seemed to enjoy their day after arriving back in the States from their wedding overseas.
Navarro and DuBasso said "I do" on Saturday, March 29, at Dunskey Estate in Stranraer, Scotland. The “gothic, darkly romantic” celebration lasted several days as the couple's closest friends and family attended.
When they searched for a wedding venue, the After We Collided star told People that she and her husband instantly fell in love with the castle’s “enchanting” vibe.
“It exudes a moody, ethereal charm. Surrounded by a towering forest, a serene lake and the ruins of a castle along the shoreline, it felt like stepping into a fairytale,” DuBasso said.
“We wanted our wedding to feel like a dream. It was important to us to find a place that felt unlike anywhere we had ever been, a place that embraced nature and transported us to another world,” the actress added. “We wanted our loved ones to share in this intimate experience."
The bride and groom dressed accordingly, but made sure to include their personalities in their bridal gown and tuxedo. “A reflection of our contrasting yet complementary spirits,” the starlet said about their wedding attire.
DuBasso’s Victorian-inspired gown was designed by Tina Wong. The back of the dress featured black velvet lacing to coordinate with Navarro’s black suit. "It was designed to feel airy — like an iridescent cloud,” the bride said about her frock.
The Jane’s Addiction bandmate and the 31-year-old met eight years ago. Navarro was reportedly captivated by the blonde babe after he saw her in a movie trailer. He eventually reached out to the movie director, a close friend of the guitarist, and asked if DuBasso would be interested in dating him.
The newlyweds were instantly attracted to each other after meeting. “I was immediately drawn to Dave’s green chestnut eyes, tattoos and dark comedic humor. His whole being is powerfully magnetic, and it was love at first sight,” DuBasso shared.
The rock legend added: “We support one another in ways that we've never experienced before, through the most darkest times and the lightest times. We can always rely on each other to catch the other if one of us slips.”