or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Dave Navarro
OK LogoPHOTOS

Rock Legend Dave Navarro, 57, Spotted With Fourth Wife Vanessa DuBasso, 31, 1 Week After Wedding in Scotland

photo of Dave Navarro and Vanessa DuBasso
Source: MEGA

The guitarist and actress looked relaxed as the paparazzi snapped photos of them.

By:

April 9 2025, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Guitarist Dave Navarro was spotted with his fourth wife, Vanessa DuBasso, one week after they tied the knot in a Scottish castle.

During their outing, the 57-year-old rock legend and the S-- School actress looked chipper as the paparazzi snapped their photos. The former Red Hot Chili Peppers band member wore a black top hat and he rocked a grungy beard and wore a pair of glasses.

Navarro wore a chic cape-like garment, while DuBasso dressed down in a sweatsuit.

Article continues below advertisement
dave navarro with wife vanessa dubasso
Source: MEGA

Dave Navarro and Vanessa DuBasso were spotted one week after their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

The newlyweds seemed to enjoy their day after arriving back in the States from their wedding overseas.

Navarro and DuBasso said "I do" on Saturday, March 29, at Dunskey Estate in Stranraer, Scotland. The “gothic, darkly romantic” celebration lasted several days as the couple's closest friends and family attended.

When they searched for a wedding venue, the After We Collided star told People that she and her husband instantly fell in love with the castle’s “enchanting” vibe.

Article continues below advertisement
dave navarro with wife vanessa dubasso
Source: MEGA

The former Red Hot Chili Peppers band member and his wife had a multi-day celebration in Scotland for their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

“It exudes a moody, ethereal charm. Surrounded by a towering forest, a serene lake and the ruins of a castle along the shoreline, it felt like stepping into a fairytale,” DuBasso said.

“We wanted our wedding to feel like a dream. It was important to us to find a place that felt unlike anywhere we had ever been, a place that embraced nature and transported us to another world,” the actress added. “We wanted our loved ones to share in this intimate experience."

Article continues below advertisement
dave navarro with wife vanessa dubasso
Source: mega

The 'After We Collided' actress said she and the guitarist instantly fell in love after their first date.

MORE ON:
Dave Navarro

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The bride and groom dressed accordingly, but made sure to include their personalities in their bridal gown and tuxedo. “A reflection of our contrasting yet complementary spirits,” the starlet said about their wedding attire.

DuBasso’s Victorian-inspired gown was designed by Tina Wong. The back of the dress featured black velvet lacing to coordinate with Navarro’s black suit. "It was designed to feel airy — like an iridescent cloud,” the bride said about her frock.

Article continues below advertisement
dave navarro with wife vanessa dubasso
Source: MEGA

Dave Navarro and his wife met eight years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

The Jane’s Addiction bandmate and the 31-year-old met eight years ago. Navarro was reportedly captivated by the blonde babe after he saw her in a movie trailer. He eventually reached out to the movie director, a close friend of the guitarist, and asked if DuBasso would be interested in dating him.

Article continues below advertisement
dave navarro mega
Source: MEGA

The rock legend said he and Vanessa DuBasso heavily 'rely' on each other.

The newlyweds were instantly attracted to each other after meeting. “I was immediately drawn to Dave’s green chestnut eyes, tattoos and dark comedic humor. His whole being is powerfully magnetic, and it was love at first sight,” DuBasso shared.

The rock legend added: “We support one another in ways that we've never experienced before, through the most darkest times and the lightest times. We can always rely on each other to catch the other if one of us slips.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.