Dave Portnoy Says Dianna Russini's Resignation Makes 'Zero Sense' After Controversial Photos

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Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, publicly criticized Dianna Russini’s resignation from The Athletic, asserting that her explanation makes “zero sense.” This statement follows the publication of her resignation letter, which raised eyebrows across the sports journalism community.

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Source: @stoolpresidente/Instagram Dave Portnoy publicly criticized the resignation of sports journalist Dianna Russini.

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In a post on X, Portnoy stated, “If we’re just being honest this explanation really makes zero sense.” He expressed his belief that no one should lose their job over mere allegations. However, he suggested that the content of Russini’s statement implies that there might be more to the story. “An innocent canoodler would prob welcome a thorough investigation to prove their innocence and exonerate themselves right?” he questioned, emphasizing that the situation seems suspicious.

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If we’re just being honest this explanation really makes zero sense. I don’t think anybody should lose their job over alleged canoodling but this statement makes it seem like there was definitely canoodling happening. An innocent canoodler would prob welcome a thorough… https://t.co/HCoSBoZ9Ty — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 14, 2026 Source: @stoolpresidente/X

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Russini’s resignation came shortly after Page Six released photos showing her at a luxury hotel with Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots. Portnoy had previously speculated about the nature of their relationship during his "Wake Up Barstool" sports talk show. He remarked that both individuals are married, which complicates the narrative.

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Source: MEGA The Barstool Sports founder questioned the circumstances surrounding her departure from 'The Athletic.'

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Portnoy highlighted the personal implications of the situation, stating that it is a “very sad story” and emphasizing that it remains a personal issue for the NFL coach. Despite the scandal, he maintained that neither Russini nor Vrabel should face termination for their alleged actions.

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Source: MEGA Dave Portnoy suggested that the situation implies there may be more context than what has been publicly shared.

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In her resignation letter, Russini claimed her decision aimed to prevent further damage caused by “self-feeding speculation” in various media outlets. She addressed her letter to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg. Ginsberg later confirmed Russini’s resignation in a memo to staff, mentioning that “additional information emerged” during the investigation.

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The controversy escalated following the emergence of eyewitness accounts detailing the interactions between Russini and Vrabel. Reports indicated that they enjoyed breakfast together at the Ambiente hotel on March 28, with a source revealing they spent time lounging by the pool.

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Source: MEGA Diana Russini stated in her resignation letter that she stepped down to prevent further speculation and media attention from escalating.