Dave Portnoy Says Dianna Russini's Resignation Makes 'Zero Sense' After Controversial Photos
April 21 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, publicly criticized Dianna Russini’s resignation from The Athletic, asserting that her explanation makes “zero sense.”
This statement follows the publication of her resignation letter, which raised eyebrows across the sports journalism community.
In a post on X, Portnoy stated, “If we’re just being honest this explanation really makes zero sense.”
He expressed his belief that no one should lose their job over mere allegations. However, he suggested that the content of Russini’s statement implies that there might be more to the story. “An innocent canoodler would prob welcome a thorough investigation to prove their innocence and exonerate themselves right?” he questioned, emphasizing that the situation seems suspicious.
Russini’s resignation came shortly after Page Six released photos showing her at a luxury hotel with Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots. Portnoy had previously speculated about the nature of their relationship during his "Wake Up Barstool" sports talk show. He remarked that both individuals are married, which complicates the narrative.
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Portnoy highlighted the personal implications of the situation, stating that it is a “very sad story” and emphasizing that it remains a personal issue for the NFL coach.
Despite the scandal, he maintained that neither Russini nor Vrabel should face termination for their alleged actions.
In her resignation letter, Russini claimed her decision aimed to prevent further damage caused by “self-feeding speculation” in various media outlets.
She addressed her letter to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg.
Ginsberg later confirmed Russini’s resignation in a memo to staff, mentioning that “additional information emerged” during the investigation.
The controversy escalated following the emergence of eyewitness accounts detailing the interactions between Russini and Vrabel. Reports indicated that they enjoyed breakfast together at the Ambiente hotel on March 28, with a source revealing they spent time lounging by the pool.
In light of the controversy, both Vrabel and Russini issued statements to Page Six, asserting that their actions were innocent.
Vrabel stated, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”
Russini added, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day.”