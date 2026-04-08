NEWS New England Patriots Head Coach and Top NFL Reporter Deny Affair Rumors After Cozy Photos Circulate Source: MEGA; @dmrussini/Instagram The New England Patriots coach denies having an affair with the sports reporter. Lesley Abravanel April 8 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Photos recently published by Page Six show New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini spending time together at the swanky Ambiente Resort in Sedona, Ariz. Both Vrabel, 50, and Russini, 43, have since issued statements denying any romantic involvement and describing the interactions as innocent. The images, which surfaced on Tuesday, April 7, reportedly depict the pair in several intimate settings at the adults-only luxury resort.

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Source: MEGA; @dmrussini/Instagram They were seen having breakfast on a patio and lounging side by side in a pool and a hot tub.

The photos appear to show the two hugging, holding hands, and weaving their fingers together while standing face-to-face. They were seen having breakfast on a patio and lounging side by side in a pool and a hot tub. The tabloid's source claimed they were spotted hugging and dancing briefly on a private bungalow rooftop at sunset, accessible only from the resort’s two-person bungalows.

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Source: MEGA They are both married to other people.

“Exclusive photos obtained by Page Six appear to show the New England Patriots‘ head coach Mike Vrabel and the New York Times’ top NFL reporter holding hands and hugging at a luxurious hotel,” the tabloid posted on its Instagram account with the photos. “A spy tells us that the pair — both married to other people — had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, before spending a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub,” they noted.

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Source: @dmrussini/Instagram The pair pushed back against rumors of an affair.

One commenter quipped, “Where’s Coldplay when you need them?” referring to the viral moment when a July 2025 Coldplay concert "kiss cam" in Boston caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot in an alleged affair. Both public figures, who are married to other people, pushed back against rumors of an affair, with Vrabel calling the suggestions of a romantic encounter "laughable" and stating the photos showed a "completely innocent interaction" that did not deserve further response. The coach denied the reports and told Page Six, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.” Russini clarified that she was on a hiking trip with a group of friends and that the photos were selective, omitting the other five people she was hanging out with during the day. The former ESPN reporter noted that, as a journalist, she often interacts with sources outside stadiums. The Athletic supported her, stating the photos "lack essential context.” Russini backed his story, adding, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Source: MEGA This isn’t Russini’s first accusation of an alleged affair with her subjects.