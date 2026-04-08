New England Patriots Head Coach and Top NFL Reporter Deny Affair Rumors After Cozy Photos Circulate
April 8 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Photos recently published by Page Six show New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini spending time together at the swanky Ambiente Resort in Sedona, Ariz.
Both Vrabel, 50, and Russini, 43, have since issued statements denying any romantic involvement and describing the interactions as innocent.
The images, which surfaced on Tuesday, April 7, reportedly depict the pair in several intimate settings at the adults-only luxury resort.
The photos appear to show the two hugging, holding hands, and weaving their fingers together while standing face-to-face.
They were seen having breakfast on a patio and lounging side by side in a pool and a hot tub.
The tabloid's source claimed they were spotted hugging and dancing briefly on a private bungalow rooftop at sunset, accessible only from the resort’s two-person bungalows.
“Exclusive photos obtained by Page Six appear to show the New England Patriots‘ head coach Mike Vrabel and the New York Times’ top NFL reporter holding hands and hugging at a luxurious hotel,” the tabloid posted on its Instagram account with the photos.
“A spy tells us that the pair — both married to other people — had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, before spending a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub,” they noted.
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One commenter quipped, “Where’s Coldplay when you need them?” referring to the viral moment when a July 2025 Coldplay concert "kiss cam" in Boston caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot in an alleged affair.
Both public figures, who are married to other people, pushed back against rumors of an affair, with Vrabel calling the suggestions of a romantic encounter "laughable" and stating the photos showed a "completely innocent interaction" that did not deserve further response.
The coach denied the reports and told Page Six, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”
Russini clarified that she was on a hiking trip with a group of friends and that the photos were selective, omitting the other five people she was hanging out with during the day.
The former ESPN reporter noted that, as a journalist, she often interacts with sources outside stadiums. The Athletic supported her, stating the photos "lack essential context.”
Russini backed his story, adding, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”
While friends of both parties claim they were part of a larger group that met by coincidence, Page Six reported that three separate eyewitnesses at the hotel said they only saw the two together, without any other companions.
“No, he was with a girl,” a source said.
Steven Ginsberg, The Athletic’s executive editor, defended his reporter and said, "These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL, and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”
This isn’t Russini’s first accusation of an alleged affair with her subjects.
In 2015, Jessica McCloughan, the wife of then-Washington Redskins General Manager Scot McCloughan, publicly accused ESPN reporter Dianna of having an affair with her husband in exchange for internal team information.
Jessica posted vulgar comments on Twitter, referring to Dianna as her husband's "side chick" and suggesting she traded sexual favors for scoops, later apologizing and deleting the tweets.